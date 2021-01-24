Special relationship is part of the discussion during a call between Biden and Johnson





President Joe Biden spoke of the desire to strengthen the privileged relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom during his first call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The couple spoke on Saturday evening, Mr Johnson congratulating Mr Biden on his inauguration and welcomed his decision to join the Paris agreement on climate change and the World Health Organization, both abandoned by Donald Trump. A Downing Street spokesperson added that the potential benefits of a post-Brexit free trade deal were also discussed in the appeal. Great to talk to the president @Joe Biden tonight. I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Y4P3G74PPz Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 23 January 2021 He added: The Prime Minister hailed President Bidens’ early action to tackle climate change and his commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. Building on the long history of UK-US security and defense cooperation, leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values ​​of promotion of human rights and protection of democracy. Leaders look forward to meeting in person as soon as circumstances permit and working together across the G7, G20 and Cop26 this year. Following the call, Mr Johnson tweeted: It’s great talking to President Joe Biden tonight. I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid19. A White House statement made no mention of trade talks. He said: The President announced his intention to strengthen the special relations between our countries and revitalize transatlantic ties, stressing NATO’s essential role in our collective defense and common values. The leaders also discussed the need for coordination on common foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran and Russia. White House Statement President Biden also underlined the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations, on common challenges such as tackling climate change, containing Covid-19 and ensuring global health security. . He said he was ready to work closely with Prime Minister Johnson as the UK hosts the G-7 and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this year. The leaders also discussed the need for coordination on common foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran and Russia. Mr Johnson is reported to be the first European leader to speak with the new president, after having calls on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Donald Trump with Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons / PA) There will be some relief in Downing Street during the advance call amid concerns over how Mr Johnson perceived proximity to Mr Trump would be viewed by the new administration. After Mr Bidens ‘inauguration this week, No.10 sought to play down Mr Bidens’ decision to remove a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office even though Mr Johnson had criticized Mr Obama when he made the same thing. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: The Oval Office is the President’s private office and it is up to the President to decorate it as he wishes. We have no doubts about the importance President Biden places on UK-US relations and the Prime Minister looks forward to having a close relationship with him.

