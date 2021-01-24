This is why the PM is organizing the G7 summit in a village in Cornwall! How Carbis Bay is the old family home

BorisJohnsons grandmother Granny Butter as a young lady in Carbis Bay, above

When Boris Johnson announced the details of this summer G7 summit, he admitted his choice of venue was partly inspired by pride in being possibly Cornwall’s first half-prime minister. Yet that, it seems, is not the full story.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the small Cornwalls seaside resort of Carbis Bay (population: 4,000), where the economic gathering of world leaders is due to take place in June, has an association with the MP family that stretches back generations.

It housed for decades his great-grandparents, Lloyds insurer Stanley Williams and his Paris-born wife Marie Louise de Pfeffel, who lived in Trevose View, a detached granite house located just 380 meters from the peaks of the headquarters of the Carbis Bay hotel.

Just over 80 years ago, their married daughter Irene Johnson was staying at home when she unexpectedly went into labor with the father of the Tory leaders.

Irene, who Boris would come to know as Granny Butter, was rushed to nearby Penzance Hospital, and Stanley duly arrived in the world on August 18, 1940.

The photograph on this page shows a young woman with a shrimp fillet at Carbis Bay circa 1922.

For his part, Stanley, who grew up on the Devon-Somerset border, has since written fondly about the long Cornish summers of my childhood, recalling: Most years we spent part of the summer at Carbis Bay.

My grandparents’ house was called Trevose View because on a clear day you could see Trevose Head in the distance on the North Cornish coast.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the small Cornwalls seaside resort of Carbis Bay (population 4,000), where the economic gathering of world leaders is due to take place in June, has an association with the MP family that stretches back generations.

There was a nursery where my siblings and I stayed and at night as we fell asleep we could hear the sound of the waves on the beach below.

We could see northern gannets, far out to sea, diving for the fish. Sometimes the sea itself would change color as the sardines gathered by the thousands.

Records show the Williams’ bought Trevose View in the 1920s as a seaside retreat.

They and their four daughters Irene, Denise, Nicole and Marques seem to have divided their time between Carbis Bay and a house in Bromley, Kent. But family members also traveled extensively, including to France and occasionally by steamboat to Australia and South Africa.

For his part, Stanley, who grew up on the Devon-Somerset border, has since written fondly about the long Cornish summers of my childhood, recalling: Most years we spent part of the summer at Carbis Bay.

Documents also reveal that the family employed four servants at the start of World War II, making them one of the wealthiest residents of Carbis Bay.

Their domestic life was shattered, however, in 1944 when, according to Stanley, his grandmother died at the age of 62 of an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Stanley Williams lived in Trevose View for another 11 years until his death at the age of 75.

John Bestwick, the current owner of Trevose View, said he was aware of his house’s ties to the PM, adding: The house has had an interesting history.

It was built in 1899 by the captain of a tin mine and Virginia Woolf certainly stayed here while she wrote her novels. Maybe Boris Johnson will appear to take a look.

Meanwhile, work is underway on a two-story spa extension that includes a new gym and infinity pool at the Carbis Bay Hotel, which has a 25-acre private beach on which helicopters carrying world leaders could land later this year.