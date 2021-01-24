Politics
UK extends Covid lockdown until July 17, will quarantine visitors for 10 days
The UK government has extended the national lockdown until July 17 and has also decided to quarantine travelers from high-risk Covid-19 countries for at least 10 days, as it is unable to stop the growing number of new infections at Covid.
The Telegraph reported on Saturday that the UK government had quietly extended lockdown laws to give councils the power to shut down pubs, restaurants, shops and public spaces until July 17.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail said, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will force travelers from countries at high risk of COVID-19 to quarantine in hotels for ten days, in a decision to be made on Monday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until he is satisfied the vaccination program works.
He also warned on Friday that the new UK variant of COVID-19 could be associated with a higher level of mortality as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 approaches 100,000 – reaching 97,329 on Saturday.
Doctors have expressed apprehension over decision to delay second dose
Meanwhile, Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign gained momentum on Saturday, with 5.9 million people now receiving the first dose, but doctors have expressed apprehension over the decision to delay the second dose . Currently, the government is allowing a 12 week gap between the first and second dose, which allows the UK vaccination program to proceed quickly. This is against the advice of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.
The UK government is widening the gap between the first and second vaccines, as it seeks to ensure that as many people as possible are protected against an initial dose of vaccine.
But in a letter to England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Chris Whitty, the British Medical Association said allowing the 12-week interval for the Pfizer vaccine was against the guidelines of the World Health Organization.
They urged the government to reduce the gap between Pfizer doses to a maximum of six weeks.
The vaccine’s makers, Pfizer and BioNTech, have warned that they have no evidence that their vaccine will continue to be protective if the second dose is given more than three weeks after the first.
(With contributions from agencies)
