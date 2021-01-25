Erdogan criticizes NATO allies for not selling drone cameras to Turkey





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the country’s NATO allies for their poor neighborhood for refusing to provide parts for Turkish drones, English wall reported on Saturday. Despite all the smear campaigns by those of us, our aerial vehicles are admired around the world. Turkish armed drones are changing the methods of warfare and have changed the trend of warfare in Libya, Erdogan remarked when launching a new Turkish frigate. Referring to Turkey’s NATO allies as bad neighbors, he added that it was their refusal to supply parts, especially drone cameras, as Turkey needed to produce more components domestically. . For example, the question of the camera, supposedly, we are together in NATO. We want cameras, but they don’t give them away. We are told: “Why are you fighting in Armenia?” Armenia is attacking my allies, we must give all the support we can. Are we not together in NATO? Erdoan asked. Turkish drones have been instrumental in its interventions in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh where they have been extensively filmed defeating Russian-made air defense systems. Erdogan was keen to draw attention to the increased reputation of drones, such as the TB-2 drone developed by Baykar. Baykar has Erdogans son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar on its management team as CTO. After Turkey acted to back Azerbaijan against Armenia last September, Armenian diplomats and activists pushed Western companies to end their relations with Turkish defense companies. Andair, a British company, has announced that it will no longer supply parts for Turkeys Baykar following a request by the Armenian Embassy in the UK Last October, the Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) announced that it would stop selling engines for Turkeys drones. This followed the Canadian government decision to suspend arms exports to Turkey due to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.







