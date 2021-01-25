Politics
The Guardian’s take on the agricultural revolt in India: a bitter harvest | Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi, Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister of India, has probably never read Lord Hailsham. But maybe he should. The former lords chancellors 1976 BBC Conference contains perhaps the most penetrating assessment of parliamentary democracy, of which India is its broadest version. Lord Hailshams argument carries a constitutional lesson at an opportune time for Mr. Modi. The conservative peer warned that Britain risked becoming an elective dictatorship. A government parliamentary majority is simply tempered by political realities and the conscience of MPs. Only a revolution, bloody or peaceful, can end the situation, he said.
Mr. Modi won the 2019 election. The oncemighty congressional party is all but gone. No rival party has won enough seats for its leader to be appointed leader of the opposition. The judiciary was intimidated by Mr. Modi. It’s not a question of laughing when Indian Muslim comedians imprisoned for jokes they didn’t make. Mr. Modi has an autocratic style. He makes decisions without warning and expects them to be ratified by a flexible legislature. Last summer, Modi passed important farm laws that threaten the livelihoods of two-thirds of Indians 1.3 billion people without discussion, during the Covid Parliament lockdown. What followed was arguably the biggest general strike in history and weeks of trouble. Unless there is a surge, farmers will shut down the capital this week, when Mr. Modi hopes to give the military salute on the country’s Republic Day.
The Indian prime minister said the reforms would benefit farmers. Agriculture needs updating, especially because it rapidly deplete the country’s water tables. But Mr. Modi blocked parliamentary scrutiny and prevented farmers from raising objections via legislators. The Supreme Court intervened, but the judges were not honest brokers, setting up a committee to investigate the issue dominated by pro-Modi voice.
Unlike the West, democracy came to India before capitalism. Mr Modi seems to think this was a mistake and that Lord Hailshams’ elective dictatorship is necessary for India to industrialize. If so, unfortunately he is wrong. The new laws aim to regulate the commerce of 200 million rural households, and farmers fear these powers will be exercised in the name of the plutocrats. Who can blame them? Two decades ago, the poorest 50% in the country made up 20% of India’s income and the richest 1% 14%. Today, the positions are reversed.
The Golden Age of India is shrouded in ironies. About 200 million Indians sleep on an empty stomach as state granaries are crammed with grain, because the government subsidizes the purchase of rice and wheat. Yet the poor do not have enough money to buy healthy meals and there is no state guaranteed food security. India needs politicians who can argue that the country should diversify its agricultural base and mitigate the effects by developing welfare and creating industries to provide jobs for the earth displaced.
It requires a government that cares about ordinary people, not just the profits of corporations that finance the Mr Modis evening. If those left behind by economic change conclude that those in power do not care or have not rigged the system in favor of the better off, there will be problems. Under pressure from his ideological svengalis, Mr. Modi proposed to postpone reforms. It’s not enough. He should come back, in a less peremptory way, with new proposals in Parliament that can be properly considered. Skeptics need to convince with words, not threats. If he wants to succeed, Mr. Modi must show that he can be more a democrat than an autocrat.
