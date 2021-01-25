WEF Davos Online Summit Begins; Modi will address the meeting on Thursday

The physical meeting will be held in Singapore in May.



The World Economic Forum’s Online Davos Agenda Summit began on Sunday evening with the premiere of a concert filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in different parts of the world and the event will see the floor of key world leaders, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. on the state of the world over the next five days.

Following a welcoming speech by WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Shwab, Swiss President Parmelin delivered a special speech, followed by the annual Crystal Awards and the premiere of “See Me: A Global Concert”.

The concert was billed as a shared expression of trust, connection and hope and it features orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and Sao Paulo, with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the musical director Marin Alsop. The concert was filmed on site despite COVID-19 challenges.

In what could be the first major global summit of the year, the event will see more than 1,000 world leaders, including heads of state and government, CEOs and presidents of major companies, heads of organizations organizations, as well as members of academia and civil society, discuss the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WEF said there will be 15 special addresses from heads of state and government of the G20 and international organizations during the summit, which will continue until January 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Oil and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as business leaders such as Anand Mahindra, Salil Parekh and Shobana Kamineni are reportedly among other speakers from India.

While the WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore, unlike the usual venue at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, the Geneva-based organization is hosting this online event, called the “ Davos Agenda ” at around same time hosts its annual congregation of the rich and powerful of the world.

The event was billed as a platform that will see key world leaders deliver special speeches and engage in dialogue with business leaders at the start of a “crucial year to restore confidence”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a special speech on Monday, while the day will also see several sessions, including on the COVID-19 crisis, restoring economic growth and stakeholder capitalism. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also deliver remarks.

On Tuesday, speakers would include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

The President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are among the speakers listed for Wednesday.

On Thursday, in addition to Mr. Modi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will speak on Friday, the last day of the summit.

On Monday, Schwab will also publish his latest book, titled “Stakeholder Capitalism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People and Planet”. It explores how societies can build the post-COVID future and builds on WEF’s 50-year advocacy for the stakeholder approach.

Other keynote speakers included Christine Lagarde, Bill Gates, Punit Renjen from Deloitte, Brian T Moynihan from Bank of America, Al Gore, Ishaan Tharoor, Mark Carney, Angel Gurria from OECD, Ajay Banga, KT Rama Rao, Masayoshi Sound from Softbank and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from WHO.

The list of registered participants also includes trade union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, as well as key business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ravi Ruia, Rishad Premji, Pawan Munjal, Rajan Mittal, Sunil Mittal , Ajay Khanna, Ajit Gulabchand, Hari S Bhartia and Sanjiv Bajaj.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Tata Steel CEO T Narendran and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon are also among the registered attendees.

WEF’s Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event to take place before almost the entire world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davos Agenda will also mark the launch of WEF’s “Great Reset Initiative” and begin preparations for the special annual meeting in the spring, said the Geneva-based entity, which describes itself as an international public cooperation organization. private. .

Industry leaders and public figures will discuss how to advance and accelerate public-private collaboration on critical issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation and change climate, among others, according to the WEF.

While the WEF annual meeting for 2021 will be held May 13-16 in Singapore, the high-level summit will return to Davos in 2022.

The conclusions of the Davos Agenda week will feed into working groups working on global issues for the next special annual meeting in Singapore, the WEF said.