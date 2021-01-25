Jim Acosta: I’ve never seen Trump that alone





In his farewell to Washington on Wednesday morning, Trump greeted a small crowd of around 200 at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One with his family and the press, including Acosta.

“It was kind of a sad, pathetic spectacle,” Acosta told CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on Sunday on “Reliable Sources.” “I never saw him alone during his entire time in presidential politics.”

Acosta, now CNN’s senior national reporter, said Trump might have had a different outcome in the end if he hadn’t sparked a riot that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 – one of many attempts in the last days of his presidency to overturn the election results. After the siege, Trump lost any remaining credibility with many of his supporters, according to Acosta.

“Basically what we saw was the loss of the Trump presidency,” Acosta said of Trump’s final days. “What we saw the president build over four or five years on the election track and in the White House kind of fell apart in the end.

After the Capitol riot, Trump was banned from Twitter and has remained largely out of public view, except for a few short video messages and his latest address to supporters of Joint Base Andrews. It’s an unusual period of calm for Trump, who has enjoyed the spotlight for decades. Outside the White House, Trump’s daily media scrutiny is almost certainly going to fade. Stelter noted that the mainstream media, including Fox, did not post reporters in Palm Beach, Florida to cover Trump.

Acosta expects Trump will not be able to remain silent for long.

“I think it’s temporary,” he told Stelter. The populist political forces that sent Trump to the White House “have the potential to return in the days to come. I think Trump is going to lead at least one fringe movement in this country.”

But with record popularity in the final days of his tenure, Trump likely lacks the ability to lead a major political party and win back the presidency, Acosta noted – and so is the Senate in its next impeachment trial. fails to condemn. Trump and prevent him from running again.

Trump likes to compare himself to Grover Cleveland, who remains the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. But Grover Cleveland was more popular than Trump when he won his second term, Acosta noted.

“Trump won’t be able to do this now,” he predicted.

Acosta had a combative relationship with Trump’s White House which at one point stripped him of his credentials – a decision CNN managed to overturn in court.

Despite Trump being removed from office, Acosta still calls him “the lord of lies” and believes he shouldn’t be ignored.

“While he is still healing his wounds in Mar-a-Lago, he poses a threat to this country,” Acosta said.

“Now is not the time to put our fact checkers in some sort of box on a shelf. They are going to be needed to check the facts of this movement. Trump may be going, but Trumpism is not. is not.”

