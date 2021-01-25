Indonesia may allow self-funded vaccination as cases approach one million





Jakarta. The Indonesian government is considering allowing companies to initiate coronavirus vaccinations for their employees amid a continuing surge in new cases that is bringing the country closer to the grim milestone of one million cases. As of Sunday, there were 11,788 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 989,262, according to figures from the Department of Health. Since the mass vaccination began on January 13, less than 50,000 people have received the first dose of China’s Sinovac vaccine. The government aims to vaccinate 181 million people, or about 70% of the population, and President Joko Widodo said last month that the vaccination campaign would be funded entirely from the state budget. But last week, the president hinted that he could allow employers to fund and organize a vaccination program for their workers to allow broad immunization coverage, bypassing priority groups of government beneficiaries. (Click for full view) Chief Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto later said the government was drafting regulations on self-funded vaccination by companies and stressed that workers should receive the vaccine at no cost. He also said the company-sponsored vaccination must source the vaccine from sources other than government suppliers. When asked about the matter on Sunday, Health Ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmidzi said there was no final government decision yet. “We are still discussing the plan to see the benefits of self-funded vaccination,” she said. (Click for full view) Previously, the president had set a deadline until the end of the year to complete the vaccination campaign, but it was then extended until March of next year due to a slower than expected response from supply side. The largest country in Southeast Asia is currently in its worst period since the start of the epidemic. It has recorded 246,000 new cases and nearly 5,700 deaths since the start of the month, already setting an unprecedented monthly record. The virus has killed at least 27,835 people in Indonesia since the first cases were confirmed in March. New cases are spiraling out of control in major hotspots like Jakarta, West Java and East Java, where daily figures are reaching four digits. Jakarta, which is home to 25% of all cases nationwide, added more than 60,000 cases in 24 days, bringing the total number of cases to just under 250,000. (Click for full view) Nearly 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the capital since the start of the epidemic. West Java has recorded an average of 1,742 cases since January 1 to record a total of 125,376 cases, including 1,517 deaths. Central Java has registered 33,297 cases to date for a total of 115,013, including 4,892 deaths. The highest number of coronavirus deaths belongs to East Java, where a total of 7,381 Covid patients have died, out of a total of 106,162 cases. An increase in cases is also being reported from other hot spots like South Sulawesi, East Kalimantan, Yogyakarta, Bali and Banten. (Click for full view)

