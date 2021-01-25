Turkey fear worst as Biden’s side take the lead

Joe Biden with Antony Blinken. (Reuters)

The first signs of a grim picture between Turkey and the United States came from a key person in the new Biden administration last week. Candidate of Secretary of State Antony Blinken said of Turkey on Tuesday: The idea that a so-called strategic partner of ours would in fact be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia does is not acceptable. He didn’t stop there. During his confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he said that after assessing the impact of existing sanctions on Turkey, Washington needed to determine whether more pressure was needed.

Blinken is known for his criticism of Turkey, but his reference to a NATO ally as a so-called strategic partner even before taking office suggests that Ankara faces a daunting task. with this administration. He probably doesn’t want to admit that Turkey has the right to maintain good relations with the United States and Russia.

Another key figure in Biden’s new squad is retired General Lloyd Austin, who is now Secretary of Defense. In 2013, he was appointed Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for the defense of US interests in the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. He cooperated with Turkey in the framework of the American training and equipment program, as part of the fight against Daesh in Syria, but this program subsequently turned into a failure. The Syrian armed opposition fighters were trained in Turkey and sent to Syria in 12 vehicles equipped with machine guns, but as soon as they crossed the border several fighters handed over their trucks, weapons and ammunition to the Al-Nusra Front.

After this inconvenience Austin turned to the Kurdish fighters because despite strong opposition from Turkey, the United States found them to be more reliable and better fighters. Austin was the first US military official to admit, at a Senate hearing in September 2015, that the US was engaged with Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and provided military services. advice and assistance to Kurds.

Austin retired in 2016 but, while commanding CENTCOM, he played a crucial role in arming Kurdish fighters. Now that he has become a senior official responsible for implementing US military plans not only in the Middle East but all over the world, Turkey has reason to be concerned.

The third senior official whose appointment has not thrilled Turkey is Brett McGurk, the White House’s special representative for the Middle East and North Africa. He is considered the architect of American policy on the Syrian Kurds. Turkish media have published critical remarks about his relations with the leaders of the Syrian Kurds.

Another name Turkey has had doubts in the past is National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. In an article he wrote in 2017, he compared Turkey’s arrest of some U.S. Embassy staff in Turkey to hostage-taking and harshly criticized Ankaras’ military operations against them. Kurds in Iraq. He also criticized former US President Donald Trump for not being tough enough on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party. He suggested imposing sanctions on Turkish officials involved in corruption and officials in the defense industry.

Last but not least is President Joe Biden himself. He has criticized Turkey on several occasions. As a senator, he sponsored or supported many resolutions against the interests of Turkey.

An important factor in the future of Turkey-U.S. Relations will be the details of Bidens Iran’s policy. Ankara may not like being used as a pawn in Washington’s Iranian politics, but it cannot oppose trilateral cooperation with the United States and Iraq. Turkey needs Iraq’s cooperation to keep the pressure on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization in the United States. So Washington can cooperate with Turkey in Iraq to put more pressure on Iran. Such cooperation would not mean that the United States would renounce its cooperation with the Syrian Kurds.

Furthermore, due to his long public service, Biden is aware of the importance of Turkey to the Euro-Atlantic community. Therefore, he will be able to weigh the pros and cons of any measure that might upset Turkey.

There are other names too, but the ones mentioned above are expected to make executive decisions that will affect Turkey in one way or another.

The US presidential election in November was closely watched in Turkey, and the Turkish bureaucracy had to prepare for several scenarios in future negotiations. Regardless of the negative attitude that the people appointed by Bidens may have had in the past, one of the advantages is that most of them know Turkey quite well. They will probably try to keep Ankara in check without risking losing it as an ally.

A storm is approaching, but the damage it will cause is still difficult to predict.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News