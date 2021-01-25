US won’t ease travel restrictions like Donald Trump intended





President Joe Biden will continue to restrict travel to the United States from the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe, and extend the ban to South Africa, in order to slow the transmission of Covid-19 , said a White House official familiar with the plan.

The latest ban would prevent most non-U.S. Citizens from entering if they recently traveled to South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified. It is not known how long the restrictions will continue.

The Trump administration on Jan. 18, two days before Bidens’ inauguration, announced a plan to reduce restrictions on travelers from a number of countries from Jan. 26, when arrivals in the states – United should have tested negative for the virus.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the new administration planned to block the move, saying on Twitter that now was not the time to lift restrictions on international travel.

In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Psaki tweeted.

The United States is watching with suspicion the new strains of coronavirus originating in South Africa and Brazil, as well as a recently identified in the United Kingdom that is more transmissible and potentially more harmful.

Reuters first reported on the U.S. plan to ban travel from South Africa for most non-U.S. Citizens, citing officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting Monday, all passengers arriving in the United States, including citizens, will be required to take a viral test for the coronavirus within three days of departure and provide written documentation of a negative result.

The CDC, in an order issued Sunday, ruled out an option for airlines or other aircraft operators with flights from countries that do not have testing capacity for Covid-19 to seek waivers from two weeks to order.

With the United States already in a push, the testing requirement for all air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public, the CDC said in its order.

The UK warned over the weekend that coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against newer variants of the disease, such as those currently found in South Africa and Brazil, warranting checks at stricter borders.

Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday that his South African variant was most likely already in the country.

I’m pretty confident he’s here and just haven’t detected him yet, Gottlieb said on Face the Nation Extra on CBS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos