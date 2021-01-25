Pakistan in grave danger, Imran Khan’s government risks making a huge blunder: former president Zardari





Claiming that Pakistan is in “grave danger”, the country’s former president, Asif Zardari, said on Sunday that the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make a “huge blunder” in the coming months.

Speaking to the secretary general of the Punjab branch of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), Chaudhry Manzoor, during a phone call, PPP co-chair Asif Zardari said that the coalition of opposition parties under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner “is united and will strike the government from all sides,” Geo News reported.

“The PDM will use all options, in turn, to get rid of the PTI government,” Zardari said.

His remarks come amid reports of divisions among PDM member parties. Reports of disagreements between the parties emerged on Saturday after Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N disagreed with the recommendation of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to table a motion of censure in parliament, instead of organize protest rallies across the country to remove the ruling party from power.

During the phone call, Asif Zardari said: “The country is in grave danger and the [incumbent] leaders are likely to make a huge blunder. It is crucial to send the government packing ”.

“The incompetence of these incompetent leaders can lead to a major accident in the country [and therefore] the coming months are crucial for the future of national politics, ”he added.

Striking out against the “incompetent” PTI government, he said the leaders had “made all indicators negative”.

“I have said in the past that these elected leaders will fall under their own weight. Now that they have collapsed, there is only one final push left. With the PDM, the PPP will send out this failed and incompetent batch,” he promised.

Meanwhile, the 11-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – had recently announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country.

After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad on January 18, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he would hold his first new phase rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on February 5, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the PDM leader, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public rally in Sialkot on February 13.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are among the key leaders who said they would send the Imran-led government and organized several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM called for Imran Khan’s resignation by January 31.

