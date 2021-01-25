Boris Johnson calls for action on ‘devastating’ climate change with new coalition | Political news





Boris Johnson will call on countries to do more to tackle the “devastating” effects of climate change, as he launches a new partnership with five other countries and the United Nations. The Prime Minister is expected to announce the creation of the Adaptation Action Coalition formed with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands and Saint Lucia. It will work to transform international political commitments made through the United Nations into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities. Picture:

PM will say he wants ‘real change’ and world leaders to act quickly

And the body will serve as a forum for developed and developing countries to share suggestions on solutions to address climate change. Mr Johnson is expected to say later today that it is “undeniable” that climate change is “upon us” and “devastating lives and economies”, urging world political leaders to act quickly . “I will make the need for a resilient recovery a priority for the British G7 Presidency this year,” he added. “To make sure we don’t just get warm words, but real change, today I’m launching a brand new Adaptation Action Coalition to set the agenda ahead of COP26.” COP26 is the annual climate change forum attended by world leaders which is being held in Glasgow later this year, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alok Sharma, the former business secretary who is now in charge of organizing COP26 within the government, said he wanted “all countries to present ambitious adaptation plans”. And he said: “This important new coalition will crucially focus minds around the world to accelerate the delivery of adaptation to the regions that need it most.” Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker Despite the warm words, the government has recently come under criticism for give the green light to the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria. Two teenagers and climate activists have been on hunger strike for more than a week over the issue. In the speech by the leader of his party’s virtual conference last October, Mr Johnson touched on the future of wind power – and searched for once while writing it “would not remove the skin from a rice pudding”.

