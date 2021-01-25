PM Modi is expected to invite farmers as guests of honor for the R Day Parade Punjab Congress President-ANI





By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], Jan. 24 (ANI): Amid the continued farmers’ protest at the borders of the nation’s capital, Punjabi Congressman Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have reached out to farmers by inviting as guests of honor of the Republic Day Parade.

“Modi ji should have called the brave old woman, who lost her son at the border, as guest of honor at the Republic Day parade. She still fights with the farmers at the Delhi border with her grandchild. “, did he declare.

“The presence of the parents of the martyrs will justify the slogan” Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan “on this Republic Day. The January 26 Republic Day parade should be called” Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan parade “rather than creating a rift between the farming community and the rest of the nation, ”the congressional leader told ANI.

He also felt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should use this opportunity to build a bridge, fill the void that has been created and eradicate the “poison” that has been sown against the country’s farmers.

“The soldiers are the children of farmers and people of rural origin, not the sons of Adani and Ambani,” the leader added.

He also stressed that these are the people who deserve to be invited and said, “It was an opportunity for Modi ji to invite these people to the Republic Day. Modi ji missed an opportunity; he should have invited them and let them watch their sons (soldiers) marching there in uniform at Rajpath. “

He added: “Instead of honoring and respecting the farmers, the ‘Annadatas’, whom people praise at election rallies, were forced to march towards Delhi. Dil hai Hindustan ka (Delhi is the heart of India), but now they have to ask permission to enter. “

He also raised questions about organizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) events saying, “Personally I think the BJP is known to be an event party. They like to organize events rather than doing things that are worth it for the country. I think the guest of honor in the parade should be the father of the soldiers who lost their lives at the age of 22. “

“Modi ji should call the old lady Mahendra Kaur, who called herself a ‘Deharidaar’ working for Rs 100 a day. She should be sitting where Modi ji was inviting Boris Johnson. Who is Boris Johnson?” he said.

“I think Modi ji still has time. Today is only the 24th. There are two days left and he could invite all the old grandmothers, mothers, wives and sisters of the ‘soldiers’,” he said. he added.

“Elderly parents should be invited as special guests and have the opportunity to pay tribute to Amar Jawan Jyoti,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution in which they said the only demand from Indian farmers was “to repeal the three reprehensible laws”.

“There is only one demand from Indian farmers and farm workers: to repeal the three objectionable laws. But the government continues to take the lead, slander, deceive and deceive farmers by trying to tire, intimidate and divide farmers. The BJP government understands the unequivocal truth: Indian farmers should neither bow down nor be intimidated, ”Congress said in a statement.

“The CWC notes that these three laws infringe on the constitutional rights of states and constitute the first step in dismantling the three pillars of the edifice of food security constructed over the past decades – MSP, public procurement and PDS,” added the communicated. .

Meanwhile, Delhi police have officially authorized the farmers’ tractor rally – the Kisan Tractor Rally – to be held on January 26, Yogendra Yadav, head of Swaraj India, said on Sunday.

Farmers from across the country are marching to Delhi to take part in the planned rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan arrived at the Tikri border as farmers protested for nearly two months.

They have been protesting at the various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted agricultural laws – Law of 2020 on trade in agricultural products and trade (promotion and facilitation); The 2020 Agreement on the Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services and the Essential Products Act 2020 (Amendment). (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







