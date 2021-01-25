Two sacred theories of cricket that last for a long time





These two ideas may seem unrelated, but they are linked by their ordinarily hidden tribute.

In sports, spectacular individual talent captures all the attention, but some days commoners achieve extraordinary results. And when that happens, fans love it because in the triumph of the ordinary, they see the glory of the ordinary guy, like them. And then they pass that exaggerated compliment on, he’s a team player. “In many sports, the spectacular player is often selfish and is not a match winner, while the unspectacular player is often a team player, a great captain and even selfless, hardworking, kind, loyal, sober and humble It is, after all, a world where the bad story of the hare and the tortoise has continued through the ages.

This is at the heart of Dravid’s enduring legacy and the giant statue under construction of Pujara, who has faced more than 35 times on his own to complete 56 races.

Not for a moment do I suggest that plowmen who survive on the cricket pitch for long periods of time are not as effective as more spectacular players. Their endurance tires the bowlers and slowly robs the cricket ball of power. My argument is not against their value, but the misunderstanding of why they are so effective. Their value does not come from genius, but from its absence. They are able to endure because they don’t try to do too much with the bat because they can’t; they don’t have a wide range of traits. A Virat Kohli, like Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara before him, has too many answers on every bullet. His genius is a perpetual call to action, and in this action lies the risk of dismissal.

As in life, so in cricket, endurance is not a talent, but a consequence of being unspectacular. The exaltation of endurance is above all an intervention of intellectuals in sports analysis. Ordinary fans only react to what is exciting. They may like a good downtrodden bow, but it has to be entertaining. This sort of objectivity is repulsive for the intellectual, who needs ambiguity in order to have something to say. For this, it relies on class and aesthetics. But in the intellectual there is also a turtle. And so among players who have no aesthetic beauty, the intellectual then finds another ambiguous trick. This adjective appears several times in hymn to limited drummers like Nasser Hussain, Steve Waugh and Dravid, and now to Pujara, who has taken a few body shots in Australia.

Grit is often a private compulsion that has the appearance of heroic service. Like how a serious poet unable to write a racy thriller acquires the stoic image of an artist who has refuted the rewards of commercial success.

When athletes acquire ambiguous titles such as seriousness or team spirit, they automatically become political figures. And that’s what unspectacular players in all sports usually become. When fans vote for the cricketer they consider most valuable, it’s never a Tendulkar or Lara who wins. This is usually a Dravid or Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This brings us to the second bad theory that India’s triumph in Australia made it more sacred than it already was.

After India won the Test series, former cricketers, professional commentators and those released celebrated the captaincy of default captain Ajinkya Rahane and denounced the general leadership of Kohli, who had left the series. halfway to be close to her newborn baby.

The denunciation of the leadership of a Kohlis caliber player is familiar. The world has a confused relationship with the spectacular. Fans adore them, but are disenchanted with the unattainable stature they have granted themselves. And then they elevate the unspectacular through subjective means, like the cricket harbor office. In recent times, a player considered to be a great cricketer captain is rarely a genius and always a team player or serious or has other questionable attributes, such as the wily Waugh, Sourav Ganguly or Dhoni.

As a result, many cricket teams have two distinct characters: a player with the highest stature and the captain. And it is fertile ground for politics. The exaggerated position of a captain stems from a sacred mistaken view that cricket is a team sport. This when at a given moment in cricket, only one individual is entered, except during a race. Yes, yes, there are strategies and tactics, and things are done in tandem, but they all come down to the fact that each game is a series of individual feats.

Many things a captain does are mundane. Like setting the court and spinning the bowlers. The most substantive actions consist of influencing player selection, communicating with players and management, analyzing problems and getting others to accept the analysis. Here, a player of the highest stature is often more influential than the captain. It would be naïve to imagine that Tendulkar lost any influence over the composition of the team or his teammates after losing his captain position.

But there was a month, I remember, where the outcome of an entire tournament was influenced by the stature of a captain who was not the best player on his side. It was the 1992 World Cup, when Imran Khan, 39, led an inexperienced team to victory. But generally, a cricket captain is just the world’s rebuke to a spectacular genius.

Manu Joseph is a journalist and novelist, most recently of Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous

