Israel opens its first embassy in the United Arab Emirates | Voice of America





JERUSALEM – Israel announced on Sunday the opening of an embassy in the United Arab Emirates, just over four months after signing an agreement to normalize relations with this Arab Gulf monarchy. The Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi was officially opened today with the arrival of the mission’s representative, Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Israeli delegation will work on to further deepen ties between the two countries. The Israeli embassy, ​​which is housed in temporary offices, will promote “the full spectrum” of relations between the two countries, Israeli authorities said. “The opening of this mission will allow (…) the full and rapid development of the full potential of our relations,” Israeli diplomat Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement. Israel has announced in recent months agreements to normalize its relations with four Arab countries: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco under the sponsorship of former US President Donald Trump. The Israeli government officially approved the deal with Morocco on Sunday, which has yet to get the green light from MPs. In the wake of this wave of standardization, numerous trade agreements have been signed between the UAE and Israel in the agriculture, food, tourism and high-tech sectors. An Israeli subsidiary of French giant EDF also recently signed a cooperation agreement with an UAE company in the field of renewable energies aimed at making the Jewish state a world leader in solar energy. The first Israeli diplomat officially posted to the Emirates, Na’eh was assigned to the Israeli delegation in Turkey a few years ago before being expelled during a crisis in May 2018 between the two countries for violence in Gaza, Palestinian territory. under Israeli blockade. Some 60 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army during protests in Gaza on May 14, 2018, violence blasted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had notably accused Israel of genocide. Protesters were protesting the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a move by the Trump administration that shattered decades of international consensus. On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates approved the installation of its first embassy in Tel Aviv, where the majority of diplomatic representations are based because they do not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Prior to the Emirates, Egypt and Jordan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state when they signed peace treaties in 1979 and 1994 respectively ending the state of war with neighboring Israel.

