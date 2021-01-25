Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses Birthday Celebrations: Who Made Narendra Modi Like a Rude Host?

An attempt is unlikely to be made, but if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to know who passed him off as an ungracious host at the Victoria Memorial on Saturday, a safe starting point will be the trail of a batch of 400 invitation cards.

No less than 400 invitation cards for the Prime Minister’s program celebrating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday were distributed from the BJP office, a source at state party headquarters 6 Muralidhar Sen said on Sunday. Lane.

Many more than those 400 guests were invited to the event in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the behavior of a section of the audience who shouted “Jai Shri Ram”.

According to police sources, parking arrangements were made for 600 cars with drivers, of which only 150 showed up.

“It is unlikely that the slogans came in those 150 cars,” said a policeman.

Which casts glare on the 400 cards allegedly extracted from the BJP office.

Sugata Bose, Netaji’s great-nephew and chairman of Netaji Bhavan’s Netaji Research Office, asked on Sunday: “My question is how the defenders and bearers of an extremely degenerate culture were allowed to participate in the event. by the Union’s Ministry of Culture? How did these elements get past the SPG net? Or were they specifically allowed to be part of it? “

A leader of the BJP said privately: “It is customary that if it is a program of the Union government, in which central ministers participate, certain cards come to us which we distribute to the party leaders. . This time around 400 cards came for the program. “

This newspaper attempted to corroborate the version with the BJP, but appeals to Pratap Banerjee, the party’s officer in charge and state vice president, went unanswered.

Officially, the BJP displays a brave face, accusing Mamata of using “the opportunity to promote her sectarian politics” and insisting that chanting “Jai Shri Ram” is part of Indian culture.

But the consensus across the rest of the political spectrum seemed to be that the party had once again ended up emphasizing its cultural disconnect with Bengal.

A more noticeable measure also suggested that Modi could have done without the controversy. It stole the Prime Minister’s thunder – at least on the front pages of most Bengal newspapers where Mamata’s protest eclipsed all other developments of the day that Modi had prepared for.

“The slogans gave Mamata Banerjee the opportunity to prove that Bengal culture is alien to BJP,” a BJP board member said on Sunday. “The distribution of the cards should have been done by the Union Ministry of Culture itself. The distribution of cards across the group led to this heckling.

Another BJP head of state said the leaders would have gone to the event anyway and that there was no excuse for sending so many party workers to a Union government event. which made it a partisan program.

But another section of BJP leaders insisted that it was only natural for party workers to be invited to a program – whether government sponsored or not – honored by the top leader of the party. left.

“There is ample evidence for the dominant presence of Trinamul supporters in state government agendas. Why is it a big deal if BJP supporters are invited to an event hosted by the party-led Union government? Asked a vice president of the state of the BJP.

Mamata found support from her archivists, Congress and the left, with First President Biman Bose and Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury issuing statements condemning the heckling.

Additional reporting by Meghdeep Bhattacharyya