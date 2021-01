“I love Ivanka”: Marco Rubio sweats over rumor of Trump Senate challenge | Marco rubio

The last time Marco Rubio looked so uncomfortable in the domestic spotlight, he was stuck on a robotic rehearsal in a Republican debate, being beaten by Chris Christie.

Or maybe it was when he rushed for a bottle of water as he worked his way through a response to Barack Obamas’ State of the Union speech in 2013.

Either way, on Sunday morning, the main Republican senator from the Floridas got agitated again as he was grilled over the possibility of a main challenge by Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the ex-president, in 2022.

How seriously do you take Ivanka Trump as a potential opponent? Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked, citing speculation about the former first daughters’ personal political ambitions after buying property in Miami with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Well, I, I, I don’t really get into Washington board games, Rubio replied, clearly wishing his potential challenger to be called something other than Trump.

When you decide to run for re-election in a state like Florida, you have to be ready for a competitive race, you run it like a competitive race, so that’s what I’m getting ready to run, a very competitive race against. a tough opponent.

I do not own the seat of the Senate, it does not belong to me. If I want to return to the US Senate, I have to earn it every six years.

Wallace insisted, trying to get Rubio, who has a love-hate relationship with Donald Trump, to at least recognize the name of his possible challenger.

I love Ivanka, and we’ve worked really well together on the issues, and shes an American Rubio said, walking away and then quickly pivoting to a list of his perceived successes for the people of Florida since being elected in 2010.

The interview ended soon after, with a relieved Rubio able to avoid any reference to his new neighbor in Miami.

Rubios scholars from previous encounters with Ivanka Trump will have noted that this was far from his first awkward moment. In June 2017, he was pictured trying and not giving her a hug in Washington, with the image inevitably going viral.

Rubio attempted to shed light on this episode, promising a full investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee into why he was blowing up Twitter.

In 2016, Rubio ran for the Republican presidential nomination ultimately won by Donald Trump. The senator took on the real estate developer, obviously unfamiliar with the old political saw, wrongly and rightly attributed to Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain or George Bernard Shaw, on why it’s never a good idea to wrestle with a pig.

You both get dirty, the saying goes, but the pig likes it. Rubio and Trump ended up swapping insults about the size of their genitals.

Rubios’ last robust primary was a complete retribution experience. Not only did he fail to make a big mark, but during a campaign event in Iowa, the senator also instigated a small child with a soccer ball.

