Immunization in Indonesia is tough, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories

“Safe and halal,” the words howled against a red background as Indonesian President Joko Widodo sat down in a chair in front of him and rolled up his sleeve to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The cameras were broadcast live, and soon enough photos and images from the iconic moment began to circulate on social media and news websites.

The message was more likely to calm nerves in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation of 270 million people, and many questioned whether the vaccine was safe to use and licensed under Islam.

With nearly a million cases and 27,000 deaths – and more – the vaccine developed by Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech appears to be the best bet for controlling the health crisis. And the government is sparing no effort to convince Indonesians to get vaccinated, even though BPOM, the country’s food and drug monitoring agency, has rated the vaccine’s effectiveness at just 65.3%.

Mr. Joko led by example, becoming the first to be vaccinated.

The Indonesian Council of Ulemas, the main Muslim religious body, also issued a religious decree deeming the vaccine to be halal, or permitted.

At the launch of the mass vaccination program on January 13, ministers, clerics, celebrities and even a vegetable vendor were roped up for the advertising campaign.

The government has set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 181.5 million people, or around 70% of the population, in 15 months, or by March 2022, to obtain collective immunity.

Some medical experts, however, have expressed doubts about the timing.

Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, believes that 11/2 years to three years would be a more realistic timeframe, given the various challenges associated with the country’s large population, sprawling geography, infrastructure and relatively low human resources as well as “vaccine hesitancy”.

“Some people refuse to receive the vaccine, some doubt the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, and others will wait until there is a very clear and strong message from the government about the benefits and risks of the vaccine, ”he told the Straits Times.

“Herd immunity is a long way to go, it must be supported by conditions to control the pandemic” which include continued testing and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine of those exposed to the virus , he added.

But Dr Asok Kurup, who chairs the infectious disease physicians section of the Academy of Medicine in Singapore, said Indonesia’s goal was not implausible.

“This is no exaggeration; Israel is achieving fantastic goals,” he said, citing the country which had vaccinated two million of its nine million inhabitants as of January 14. However, he was quick to note that “the infrastructure and logistics are many different in Indonesia compared to Israel.”

“This is not a miracle solution … and all other public health measures remain imperative,” he added.

Dr Kurup said vaccination offers another layer of protection. “Even though Sinovac’s efficacy data is still unclear, some protection, as opposed to nothing, is worth using,” he said.

Only time will tell if Indonesia’s strategy is working, with indicators such as a reduction in the number of cases as well as less use of health resources over time.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a business forum last Thursday that the president wanted the vaccination campaign to be completed even earlier, within 12 months.

Although the government may be seen by some as rushing the program, he stressed that vaccination was only one of the ways to deal with the pandemic and that other health measures such as screening, isolation and strengthening of the public health system would continue.

“Vaccination aims to protect not only ourselves, but also our families, our neighbors, our compatriots and all humanity,” said the minister.