Boris Johnson to give Liz Truss bigger role in plans to promote women ministers in reshuffle

3 mins ago

Boris Johnson must give Liz Truss a bigger role in government as he plans to promote a series of women ministers in cabinet reshuffle

  • Reshuffle aims to promote women ministers to solve PM’s ‘women problem’
  • International Trade Secretary Liz Truss to be given more senior Cabinet position
  • Junior ministers Kemi Badenoch, Lucy Frazer, Gillian Keegan and Victoria Atkins are also in the running as No. 10 rising stars

By John Stevens, Deputy Political Editor of the Daily Mail

BorisJohnson plans to promote a series of women ministers in a reshuffle aimed at solving his woman problem.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is set to be given a bigger Cabinet post after impressing the Prime Minister.

Junior ministers Kemi Badenoch, Lucy Frazer, Gillian Keegan and Victoria Atkins are also considered by No 10 as rising stars.

Mr. Johnsons’ fiancee Carrie Symonds and press secretary Allegra Stratton are among those encouraging him to refresh his best team.

An ally said: Boris has a woman’s problem. The only way to solve this problem is to place more women in the highest positions.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss (pictured) should be given a bigger Cabinet job

Downing Street penciled in June for the cabinet reshuffle, following local elections due in May.

We think the Prime Minister wants to put in place a team that will lead the Conservatives to the next general election.

Other Tory MPs who should be promoted include Neil OBrien, who has been an enthusiastic advocate of the government’s lockdown restrictions on coronaviruses.

Mr Johnson could attempt to unite the party by also assigning roles to vocal critics of the measures, such as Steve Baker and the chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and Police Minister Kit Malthouse would also be favored.

No 10 aide discussed the possibility of moving Priti Patel from the Home Office to become party chairman, although her supporters have warned she will resist such a move.

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid is believed to be considering a return to Cabinet as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Miss Truss had been seen as vulnerable to sacking, but has convinced the PM in recent months and is now seen as a candidate for one of the state’s top posts.

Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP and Under Secretary of State for the Home Office

Lucy Frazer, Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice

Junior ministers Kemi Badenoch (top left), Lucy Frazer (bottom right), Gillian Keegan (top right) and Victoria Atkins (bottom left) are also considered by No 10 to be rising stars

The International Trade Secretary’s popularity with party loyalists has exploded after some 64 trade deals were finalized to keep goods flowing after Brexit.

Mr Johnson could still shake up his Downing Street team and is keen to bring new thinkers into Political Unit 10.

The Prime Minister was criticized yesterday for not giving women a greater role in his government.

Sunday Times analysis found Downing Street had only put in place one female cabinet minister to answer questions about the BBC Andrew Marr Show or Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday since the first lockout began on March 23 .

The Prime Minister is believed to want to put together a team that will take the Tories to the next general election

Male ministers have participated in the programs 65 times during this period, while Home Secretary Miss Patel has only made two appearances, both on June 28 last year. Miss Truss and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey were notably absent despite both occupying senior positions.

Caroline Nokes, conservative chair of the Commons Women and Equality Committee, told the newspaper: By not asking women to speak on major Sunday morning political programs, the party is failing to commit with half of the electorate.

It also smacks of government run by men for men.

The influential Conservative Home website said it was inexplicable that Downing Street did not use Miss Coffey on television more.

