Return to governance – Journal





DESPITE the sporadic opposition activity, Prime Minister Imran Khan has enough political space to consider acting on multiple fronts to reorient his government. His government has the opportunity to take initiative and focus on governance rather than the opposition. It will also demonstrate that he has moved beyond the phase of his single vision concern with the opposition.

While the PDM has continued its efforts to increase political pressure, it has not been able to force a crisis to challenge the PTI government or warrant its full-time attention. This means that the government has the opportunity to get down to serious business and set, as well as work out its agenda for the coming year.

Some of the steps it could consider include: 1) becoming more actively involved at the management level in managing the pandemic and developing the immunization plan; 2) overhaul the cabinet and its team in Punjab; 3) reaching out to the business community to encourage investment and boost productivity and growth; 4) planning a comprehensive reform of the civil service; 5) Undertake a comprehensive foreign policy review.

While the Covid-19 situation is not as alarming as in other countries, including the neighborhood, that is not a reason to be optimistic about the future. All the more so since examples from elsewhere show that the cases increase when complacency or fatigue sets in, or when new variants enter the country. A hands-on approach from leaders is needed in a number of areas: robust public messaging (currently virtually absent), increased testing, as well as ensuring SOP compliance by companies / markets / educational institutions . Above all, the government must ensure that vaccine purchases are made quickly. He’s already behind the curve at this point. There is little clarity about which vaccines will be secure given the global challenge of unequal access, with richer countries monopolizing initial supplies. Yet it remains to be explained how the vaccines will be rolled out across the country. The Pakistan Medical Association also asked for clarification and criticized the government for its lack of plans to vaccinate people. The Prime Minister should himself present the national vaccination plan because it is obviously the only way out of the pandemic.

The medium term is also the opportune moment for the government to reconfigure its team. The Prime Minister has often expressed his dissatisfaction with the functioning of several ministries. But this has rarely been followed by corrective action. Mixing up a minister or two doesn’t inject new vigor into a team that looks tired and lacks skills. A lean and efficient team that has political gravity will actually help steer the party into the next election. The cabinet must inspire public confidence by showing its capacity to deliver, and not just to engage in political invective against opponents.

The Punjab’s rulers remain the weakest point in government and have shown low capacity to develop the political and governance skills needed to rule the country’s largest province. As a result, the PTI has lost political ground here and is increasingly out of sync with its own urban middle class which feels under-represented by provincial leaders.

The macroeconomic challenge has been reasonably well managed in the face of the economic blows caused by the pandemic. But it is a necessary, not sufficient, condition for economic recovery. A key step in microeconomic policy would be to lower the cost of doing business by tackling the regulatory burden that hampers productivity and efficiency, and restrains the investment and growth so essential to tackle debt. The government should reach out to the business community to develop a longer term strategy to promote productivity, trade and investment. Rather than calling large meetings, it should engage with specific industry groups and determine how to encourage investment. Without a significant increase in investment, economic growth, forecast at less than 1% for the current fiscal year, will not take off even when the pandemic is brought under control. With the accumulation of debt, this will limit the ability of governments to cope with rising unemployment.

The government should take decisive action, after consulting with stakeholders, to implement institutional reform to make the civil service responsive and user-friendly. The recent official announcement that the reforms have been approved by the Prime Minister involves proposed changes that hardly go beyond the rules of efficiency and discipline and the conversion of existing promotion policy into promotion rules. They are far from a comprehensive reform of the civil service. One-off changes can actually be confusing and counterproductive.

The elements of comprehensive reform are well known: depoliticization to ensure merit of assignments and transfers, fundamental changes in training and recruitment to promote understanding of the complex nature of modern governance and encourage specialization and knowledge. do technological, reverse the decline in standards, incentivize performance, establish measurable deliverables, strictly apply the rotation policy, eliminate poor results through severance pay and consider only the most competent for the highest grades. Regulatory agencies such as Nepra, Ogra and Pemra must also be restructured according to modern principles.

Another key policy area that deserves immediate attention is Pakistanis’ external commitments. A thorough foreign policy review is needed to adapt to the radical changes taking place in the world and in our region. At a time when the global environment and geopolitical changes present both challenges and opportunities, it is essential that our foreign policy objectives be placed in this larger context and that diplomatic initiatives are designed to exploit or enhance them. reply. Often, relationships with specific countries are managed in silos and tend to be responsive and ad hoc rather than strategically thought out. This is why a thorough examination is important. The government has not undertaken such a review since taking office. Occasional briefings to the Prime Minister on key relationships are obviously not the same as for him to chair a full-spectrum foreign policy review with contributions from Pakistani missions around the world.

By acting on these multiple fronts in a coherent and consensual manner, the government may be able to dispel the widely held public impression that it is only confusing and has a unique fixation on the opposition.

The writer is a former Ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom and the UN.

Posted in Dawn, January 25, 2021

