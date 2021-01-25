Cooperation Can Immediately Improve Sino-U.S. Ties, Former Diplomat Says

David Adelman, United States Ambassador to Singapore between 2010 and 2013.



The United States and China could make almost immediate changes to their strained relationship by having “strong and intense cooperation” on fundamental issues during the new administration’s window of opportunity in Washington, a former US ambassador said.

“The first half of this year represents a real opportunity to reset this US-China relationship,” said David Adelman, US Ambassador to Singapore between 2010 and 2013.

“There are certainly areas of mutual interest which are global issues that can only be successfully addressed with strong and intense cooperation between Washington and Beijing,” said Adelman, who is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. , during a webinar.

Key areas include climate change, the public health crisis, the fight against terrorism and anti-piracy issues, on which their cooperation should not be controversial, he said during a discussion. , The Evolution of Sino-US Relations in 2021, held Thursday by the Chicago Council on World Affairs.

“Although these are very important and difficult issues, they represent areas where there can be an almost immediate change in the relationship which goes hand in hand with a more conciliatory tone, coming from both Beijing and China. Washington, which we have known for the past four years, ”he said.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday after four tumultuous years as Republican Donald Trump’s presidency.

Biden is tasked with leading the country as he grapples with what his advisers have described as four aggravating crises: the pandemic, economic recession, climate change and racial inequality.

The president kept his promise of immediate action with a flurry of executive orders signed on the first day of his term.

During his first few hours in the White House, Biden recalled an exchange he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a trip to China ten years ago.

“When I was with Xi Jinping and I was on the Tibetan set with him and he asked me at a private dinner, he and I, and we each had an interpreter, he said, ‘Can- do you define America for me? ‘”Biden recounted during a swearing-in ceremony for new staff.

Biden, who was then vice president of Barack Obama’s administration, said he responded to Xi, who was also vice president at the time, with a word: “possibilities,” CNN reported Friday.

The report says Biden’s relationship with Xi has become “something of a legend,” the two traveling more than 10,500 miles together, and they sat for hours of private dinners in China and the United States when they were counterparts.

Adelman said a Biden-Xi meeting with an agenda focused on potential areas of cooperation would be constructive.

He added that the opportunity to reset US-China relations this year had only a “relatively small window,” since a new president’s honeymoon in modern US politics usually doesn’t last long.

Before long, the midterm election cycle will set in, and some Chinese hawks who supported the policies of the Trump era may begin to make their voices heard and have a “less constructive” impact on the capacity of the government. The Biden administration to restore US-China relations, he said.

“There is definitely a place for the use of tariffs on certain products and industries, and there is a separate conversation to be had on export controls and the protection of intellectual property, but using Broad based tariffs to pursue all US grievances against China has been, in my opinion, very unsuccessful, ”Adelman said.

He said he hoped the Biden administration would take a “fresh and sophisticated” view of how tariffs are used.

“I hope this will be interpreted in Beijing as a move towards a certain depressurization taking some of the pressure from the debate and trade relations between the United States and China,” Adelman added.

The former ambassador also said that the United States and China have a mutual interest in each other’s economic success, and that these are the two engines that will lead to global growth.

“For the purposes of global growth, the United States needs China and China needs the United States, and this is a very good starting point for trying to restore confidence and rebuild a successful economic relationship. “, did he declare.

Also during the webinar, James B. Steinberg, professor of social sciences, international affairs and law at Syracuse University, said he agreed that there are opportunities for cooperation. , but if the deep diagnosis is that China is defying the United States, it would be very difficult to maintain and isolate the areas of cooperation from the deeper conflict.

“I think we have to find a way to deal with these deeper challenges, and come to understand if we really have a way, can we coexist in a way that doesn’t threaten each other, and can- convince us that we are serious about it, ”he said.

Steinberg suggested that the two countries start improving their relations by breaking down restrictions that have been placed on each other on visits, including by journalists and academics.

Zhang Weiwei, director of the Chinese Institute at Fudan University and professor of international relations, said China and the United States are at a crossroads in their relations, with some people causing a new Cold War.

“We are in a really interesting time. We have every reason to seek what I call mutually assured prosperity, rather than mutually assured destruction,” Zhang said.

He added that there is “ample ground” for cooperation between the two sides to address most of the main challenges facing the United States: the pandemic, economic recovery and climate change.

“China is in a unique position to help the United States, unless you reject it,” he said.