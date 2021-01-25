Fill the Donald Trump shaped hole with new life





It hasn’t been quite three weeks since Twitter, Facebook and others silenced Donald Trump by cutting off his digital language.

And it has only been a few days since he traveled to Mar-a-Lago with his crying adult children and his indifferent trophy wife, leaving any positive legacy he could have hoped for in smoldering ruins.

His downfall was a result for which I (in my own way) worked tirelessly, prayed diligently, waited patiently and greeted with joy.

Still, I’m surprised to find I miss him.

Not in the sense of wanting to see him in all his bloated belligerence or wanting to read one of his vituperative, semi-literate tweets or wanting to listen to one of his horrible word salads, but in the sense that his departure has left a void in my life that I’m more and more aware of.

I can’t remember in my long life hating anyone, at least not an American. Other than Donald Trump, that is. I hate it.

For the past five and a half years I have suffered from Trump’s Disturbance Syndrome, a condition which in its most virulent manifestation, of which I am a perfect case study, consumes too much of almost every day and literally distorts the lives of many. manners.

The costs of the disease are significant, whether measured in terms of loss of perspective, high blood pressure, or the number of old friends and family separated.

Yet I do not regret anything.

Hatred filled me with an unusual passion, and it provided me with purpose and direction, things that are too often lacking in everyday concerns. I’ve been alive and engaged, writing opinion pieces, giving press interviews, posting on social media, appearing on talk shows, talking politics with strangers in the parking lots of grocery stores.

I had a mission, and my colors were nailed to the mast. No shift was requested and none was given.

But now the battle, if not the war, is won, and the constant adrenaline that has sustained former Republican NeverTrump Ronin like me for so long is waning, at least in my case.

Yes, the madness of Marjorie Taylor Green, the buffoonery of Matt Gaetz, the oilseed obsequiousness of Lindsey Graham and the sycophancy of Ron DeSantis still demand the attention and effort of men and women of goodwill everywhere, and I will. my part to help them anathematize them and all their colleagues with a bell, a book and a candle, but collectively they are not holding a patch for Donald Trump when it comes to posing an existential threat to American democracy or to make the heart of an old patriot vibrate.

The analogy that comes to me when I walk my dog, Chester, in the morning and feel something is wrong is the hole that was in me when I came home from the war a little over a while ago. ‘a half-century.

Life was, of course, immeasurably better once we got back, but it was a monochrome, tasteless existence compared to Chu Lai and Da Nang.

The fervent anti-war protests I watched on the University of Florida campus where I was a 21-year-old freshman were thrilling, but not like an emergency snippet of a landing zone hot.

The girls, the alcohol and the drugs were exhilarating, but not like the extended run that the Tet offensive was. Adjustments were necessary.

So I filled the hole left by the war with new life.

It took a while, but I weaned myself off the adrenaline. I have developed different behaviors, found other goals and experienced new satisfactions. I managed to go from wild to conventional without too many detours, much to the relief of my family and friends.

Likewise, maybe I need a new life now. Take chess. Work on my execrable French. Make the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. Read more. Play bridge again.

Or maybe Trump will escape Elba, I mean Mar-a-Lago and walk figuratively on Washington, in which case I can give up wrestling with French and learn the overture from Ruy Lopez and me throw at him once again in the virtual company of my compatriots NeverTrump.

For the sake of the country, I don’t want to, but I’m ready for it.

After all, the hole in me is shaped like Trump.

