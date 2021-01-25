City to have four more ‘Panahgah’ centers soon – Newspaper





KARACHI: As part of Prime Minister Imran Khans’ initiative, the federal government has identified five locations in Karachi to set up as many Panahgahs, where disadvantaged people and others from poor strata of society will receive free food and shelter, first. for the metropolis, after more than 100 such centers have already been established in different parts of the country, it appeared on Sunday.

Officials said one of the five Panahgahs had already started operating in Surjani town without much media fanfare and official inauguration, while four more centers would be established in different areas.

Federal authorities, they said, had selected low-income neighborhoods and residential areas of migrant workers to reach the maximum number of deserving people.

In addition to Surjani town, sites have been selected in Korangi, Lyari, New Karachi and Sohrab Goth, said Naseem ur Rehman, the focal person for the government Panagah program.

After the town of Surjani, such centers will be installed in Korangi, Lyari, New Karachi and Sohrab Goth

The one in Surjani city has already started and we hope that in the first quarter of this year Karachi will get the five centers operational. This is done in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, who has been a strong supporter of providing comprehensive facilities to the oppressed segment of society, he added.

He said the basic concept behind the creation of Panahgahs was to support the poor and working class of society, who remained homeless in urban areas while earning bread for their families living mostly in rural parts of the country. .

The Panagahs, he said, mainly offered them space with food and shelter in the best conditions.

PM Khan appointed Mr. Rehman, an international professional specializing in development and humanitarian issues, last year. He brings a wealth of leadership skills and management expertise to this position. As Managing Director of the Imran Khan Foundation (IKF), he played a central role in strengthening its organizational transformation.

Some 135 Panahgahs serve thousands of people across the country, he said. In Karachi, as in any other large urban center, we anticipate that each center will accommodate up to 500 people or more in food services, and around 100 will be able to stay overnight. This is just the start and we plan to add more value gradually as we did in Islamabad. In Islamabad, we launched a free shuttle service to facilitate daily travel for employees to the Panahgahs, located on the outskirts of the city. It is about bringing quality and value to the lives of peoples in dignity, honor and self-respect.

He said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was providing administrative support and that in Karachi, the federally administered body was also actively committed to getting the centers operational as soon as possible.

Provincial governments across the country, he said, have supported the initiative of the federal government in their respective provinces and have offered all possible support for its success.

Posted in Dawn, January 25, 2021

