US and Turkey on Track for Diplomatic and Economic Collision | Comment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will test Biden in the Eastern Mediterranean, but he should not underestimate the new president and his team.

Since the end of the Cold War, nearly every US president has come to power promising to focus on domestic issues, only to be overrun by the realities of the world. For George HW Bush, it was Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. For Bill Clinton, the crisis arose in the Balkans. George W. Bush faced the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and Barack Obama went from “the end of stupid wars” to the military involvement of the United States in Libya and Syria. The fact that Donald Trump was an exception was due more to strategic confusion and a desire to appease autocrats than to a lack of threats. Sadly, for Joe Biden that means he will face crises that have escalated and metathized for four years.

Americans may identify China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as their top foreign challenges, but the test Biden will likely face early in his tenure is the growing challenge Turkey poses to international law, to security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s indulgence on the part of Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first out of ignorance and the second out of fear, only encouraged Erdogan to see his opponents as weak, to take decisions. more extreme positions and increased aggression throughout the Region.

Four years ago, Turkey only occupied northern Cyprus. Erdogan and collaborators like Egemin Bags (now Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic) have threatened the Cypriot government’s efforts to exploit its offshore gas reserves, but in practice they have done little. Now Turkish navy ships regularly harass Cypriot and international shipping in Cypriot waters, Turkish seismic exploration vessels violate Cypriot and Greek waters and the Turks have settled in Varosha, a seaside town from which they have expelled Greek owners decades ago.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Turkish fighter jets and warships threaten Kastellorizo, and Turkey is now claiming the waters of Crete. Turkish and Turkish-backed forces also invaded and ethnically cleansed Syria’s Afrin district, and they effectively annexed other towns in northern Syria. In Iraq, Turkish fighter planes bomb Yazidi villagers in the Sinjar district, an area already traumatized by the Islamic State. Turkey also sent Syrian mercenaries, some associated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, to Libya and Azerbaijan, and used its own special forces to fight the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan openly questions the legitimacy of the Treaty of Lausanne. Put simply, Erdogan’s hostility to the sovereignty of his neighbors and the liberal post-WWII order puts him in the company of Vladimir Putin and Slobodan Milosevic rather than any leader. democratic European. As Turkey’s economy crumbles, Erdogan will likely only intensify his polemics and aggression to distract the Turks from the catastrophe that has been his economic stewardship.

It is this dynamic that will likely force Biden to focus more directly on the Eastern Mediterranean. It’s here that, beyond the partisan discord that marks Washington, DC today, Biden can build on the legacy left by Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Strategic dialogue with Greece and Cyprus will continue under Biden. Pompeo’s partial lifting of the military embargo on Cyprus grabbed the headlines, but in practice it was more symbolic than substantial. Biden, however, can give it substance and provide the equipment and technology Cyprus needs to defend itself. Expect Souda Bay to become a household name in the United States, as familiar to Americans as Ramstein Air Force Base or Okinawa.

Trump’s indulgence towards Erdogan has allowed the Turkish leader to escape responsibility for his actions. Erdogan thought that Congress and American justice did not matter. He was counting on Trump to block sanctions or cut deals in order to bypass court cases. Biden’s team will have no tolerance for such actions. Turkey or Turkish institutions will face sanctions for Erdogan’s relations with Russia and the financial irregularities of Turkish banks. Ironically, while Turkey could have absorbed them more easily under Trump, the fragility of Turkey’s economy today will amplify their impact. Erdogan might complain, but only a decreasing number of members of Congress will listen. Twenty years ago the Turkish embassy was almost as influential as that of Germany or France; today it is about as influential as that of Malawi or Mauritania.

A diplomatic and economic collision is near. Erdogan will test Biden in the Eastern Mediterranean. He may see Biden as an overwhelmed old man, but he should not underestimate the new president and his larger team’s resolve to stand firm. If only Trump or Obama had acted the same, the danger in the Eastern Mediterranean might never have been greater.

Michael Rubin is a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute.