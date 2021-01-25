Senate Republicans throw cold water on Trump impeachment





Several Republican senators on Sunday discouraged suggestions that the chamber could convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

“Well first of all, I think the trial is stupid,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Said on “Fox News Sunday”. “I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a blazing fire in this country, and [impeachment is] take a bunch of gasoline and pour it on the fire. “

Rubio said he believed Trump “bore responsibility for part of what happened” in the deadly riot on the United States Capitol this month, but he doesn’t think impeachment is the right way to approach the issue. He also said it would be “arrogant” to say that Trump should be barred from running for federal election again.

“The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I will, because I think it’s bad for America,” he said. “If you want to hold people to account, there are other ways to do it, especially for a president.”

Rubio said a lawsuit “will make it harder to get things done that matter, and it will only continue to fuel those divisions that have crippled the country and made us a country of people who hate each other.”

Speaking on NBC News’ “Meet the Press”, Senator Mike Rounds, RS.D., called the lawsuit a “moot point.”

“Because I think right now Donald Trump is no longer the president. He is the former president,” Rounds said, adding that he doesn’t think the impeachment of a former president is constitutionally viable. and that a trial will take away other issues in the Senate, including confirmation from President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

A recent Congressional Research Service report noted that although the Constitution does not explicitly say whether a former president can be impeached, academics “who have closely examined the matter have concluded that Congress has the power to expand the process of dismissal of officials who are no longer in office. “

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., announced on Friday that a trial would begin in early February under a deal reached between Democrats and Republicans. To condemn Trump, at least 17 Republicans would have to join all Democrats. If convicted, the Senate could then question whether to bar Trump from a future bid for a post.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who strongly criticized Trump after the riot, said he was undecided on whether to condemn Trump. Meanwhile, Republicans like McConnell or the handful of GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump have faced strong backlash from Tories.

At a press conference on Sunday, Schumer said the trial would be “fair” and “it will go relatively quickly and not take too long, because we have so many other things to do, but at the same time that will be fair. “

“Mitch McConnell will not dictate in the Senate what to do and how to do it,” he said.

In an interview with ABC News “This Week,” Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Declined to say that the election had not been stolen from Trump, the sentiment that led to the January 6 assault . For months, Trump and his allies have been making false claims about widespread voter fraud and other electoral integrity issues.

Paul pledged to spend the next two years investigating the election, and he said he “won’t be intimidated by liberals in the media who say there is no evidence here and that you are a liar if you talk about electoral fraud. “

In “Meet the Press”, Rounds said that if he thought “the election was fair” he was in favor of an investigation to “show it to the American people.”

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would decide how to vote in the lawsuit after being presented with the case. Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial last year.

He said he thought it was “pretty clear” that a post-presidential impeachment is constitutional and that it was appropriate that Trump be impeached.

“I think what is alleged and what we have seen, which is an incitement to insurgency, is an impenetrable offense,” he said. “Otherwise, what is it?”

On “This Week,” Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Highlighted the 1876 impeachment trial of Secretary of War William Belknap which was tried after his resignation as a precedent.

“I think we’re going to get more and more evidence over the next few weeks, as if it’s not enough that he sent an angry mob [the National Mall] to invade the Capitol, I did not try to stop it and a policeman was killed, “Klobuchar said.” I don’t really know what else you need to know. The facts were there. We saw it on the platform at the grand opening, as you could still see the spray paint at the bottom of many of the columns. “

Allan Smith

Liz Brown-Kaiser contributed.

