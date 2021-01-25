5 things to know today





1. Has President Joe Biden Dropped Bitcoin into Freefall? Bitcoin is back on the slide and questions are being asked about its longevity. Just 17 days ago, the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of US $ 42,000 and closed at US $ 31,000 on Friday. That’s a 26% drop someone could have taken had they bought a record believing the market hype that bitcoin was heading for US $ 100,000 this year. No one is sure exactly why cryptocurrency is down, but some comments from President Joe Bidens, new Treasury Director, Janet Yellen, former boss of the US central bank, who has voiced concerns about cryptocurrencies. 2. The PM moves to mend the Chinese mess Prime Minister Scott Morrison is taking action to solve a big problem for Australia in 2021 in China. One of Australia’s biggest economic hurdles to what experts think is a great year for the economy, stocks and our super returns is China. Talking to Beijing is back on the Prime Minister’s political agenda and he MUST be high on his list. However, Mr. Morrison is not going to cap. He asked for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but insisted there were no conditions. After months when China imposed restrictions on Australian exports, Morrison said he was open to meeting with Chinese leaders to resolve issues in the relationship, as long as there were no political conditions for hold talks. China has listed 14 things we did wrong, but our exporters of wine, barley, coal and others are hoping for an end to tariffs and bans on trade peace negotiations as soon as possible. 3. Local stocks should decline but few concerns The local stock market is expected to fall today after a slide in stocks on Wall Street this weekend. The Dow Jones Index has lost 179 points, but it’s only a 0.5% drop and a drop from record highs. We follow the leader with US stocks and our stock market is up 16.5% since Joe Biden won the US election. And it’s no surprise that the big fund managers who run the stock markets have pocketed profits, which is driving stock prices down. It will only be temporary, provided the vaccination program around the world is successful. The statistics on the fight against the coronavirus are the numbers that economists and big stock market players are watching very closely, as they will determine when economies return to normal. And when we see that, stock prices are going to explode. 4. The surfer duck hits the Gold Coast A surfer duck named Duck on the Gold Coast has become a local celebrity, regularly catching waves at Rainbow Bay and even jumping aboard with world champion surfer Stephanie Gilmore. “I just love that it brings joy to people – simple joy,” owner Kate Miller, who has been taking Duck to the beach since she was a week old, told ABC. 5. Rising week for Wall Street Despite a pullback in the stock market on Friday, the three major US indices ended the week in the green. Over the week, the Dow Jones rose 0.59% to 30,996.98, the S&P 500 1.94% to 3,841.47 and the Nasdaq up 4.19% to 13,543.06.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos