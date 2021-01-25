Where the Responsibility Ends – Journal





THERES not to get around this: the responsibility rests with the Prime Minister. Islamabad’s High Court said so on Tuesday when it found the country’s chief executive and his cabinet responsible for enforced disappearances in the federal capital.

In accordance with this position, he requested a list of prime ministers and cabinet members who had been in office since the time a computer engineer named Imran Khan was allegedly kidnapped from his Islamabad residence in 2015. The CSI is currently hearing an appeal. petition filed by the mother of the missing man who claims that no case or complaint has been filed against him in any police station, and that if he was suspected of a crime, he should have been prosecuted in justice.

This is precisely what the Constitution says: the right to due process and security of the person is granted to every individual in this country. When such basic rights are violated, a country frees itself from the values ​​that qualify it to be considered a civilized nation, and a slide towards unadulterated authoritarianism becomes almost inevitable.

Pakistani courts are taking an increasingly strong stand against enforced disappearances. Their message is clear: the government and its officials simply cannot raise their hands and pretend the issue is beyond their power to resolve. As the CSI Supreme Judge Justice Athar Minallah noted in the above-mentioned case, the safety, well-being and safety of a citizen is the constitutional obligation of the state. On January 1, the IHC took the unprecedented decision to impose a fine of Rs 10 million on several government personnel for their failure to locate another person, Ghulam Qadir, who has been missing for six years.

Then, a few days ago, hearing the petition filed for the recovery of Abdullah Omar, kidnapped in 2015, CSI Judge Kayani emphasized: The state must not serve the nation through illegal means. He also said that if the case was not resolved to the satisfaction of the courts, he would take legal action against the outgoing IG and the Home Secretary. Earlier last week, a bench in the Sindh High Court, upset by states’ failure to locate a person missing for more than six years, warned against sending the secretaries of defense and the inside jail for their failure. The bench rejected the report submitted by the investigator in the case, saying that this tragedy will no longer be tolerated.

These are just three cases of missing persons in what has become a never-ending saga. As the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances carries out its mandate in a half-baked fashion, it is up to the courts to pick up the torch for Pakistanis hunted for unknown transgressions from the calm backwaters of Balochistan to the crowded streets of the country. Capital city. When is the government going to do its job?

Posted in Dawn, January 25, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos