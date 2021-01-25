Two Kurdish politicians beheaded after being kidnapped by jihadists in northern Syria





TWO Kurdish female politicians were beheaded after being kidnapped by jihadists in Syrias Heseke province during a weekend of bloody violence in the semi-autonomous region. The beheaded bodies of the co-chairman of the People’s Council of Til ShayIir Saeda al-Harmoush and the co-chairman of the Hind al-Khadir economic committee were found on Saturday by the roadside near the center of Al-Dashisha. The two men had been evicted from their homes on Friday by at least eight heavily armed men, neighbors reported. Their headless bodies were dumped around the city in what has been described as a warning and an attempt to intimidate others. No group claimed responsibility for the gruesome executions, but the couple had been threatened by Isis in the weeks leading up to the beheadings. We know that sleeping jihadist cells are operating in the region, reorganizing themselves in the shadow of Turkish airstrikes: a senior commander of the Isis was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the Kurds in the provinces at the beginning. of the month. Women have been particularly targeted in the semi-autonomous region of northern Syria known as Rojava, where they play a leading role in political life and have fought on the front lines against the jihadist death cult. , which was defeated in 2017. In one of the most brutal attacks that followed Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Afrin in the western canton of Rojava in 2018, called Operation Olive Branch, Future Syria Party leader Hevrin Khalaf was dragged out of her car, tortured and executed by jihadists in October 2019. There have been calls for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be charged with war crimes for the attack, which was carried out by the Ankara-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya militia, which fought alongside Turkish forces. The Morning Star has previously reported thatmore than a thousand the women have been abandoned by the jihadists, and many have been trafficked to Libya via Turkey, where they are kept as sex slaves. Kurdish officials have drawn comparisons to the Yazidi genocide, in which more than 3,000 women and girls remain missing after being captured and sold by Isis fighters. The bloody weekend was also marked by a Turkish mortar attack on civilians in Til Rifat, in northern Aleppo governorate, with two children, Majid Yasser Sikran, five, and Nazliye Mihemed Mustafa, 12, were among at least four people killed in Saturday night’s attack. Many more were injured.

