Stocks, Futures Rise on Stimulus Bets; Dollar dips: market envelopment





January 25, 2021

(Bloomberg) – Asian stocks and US equity futures rose on Monday as investors focused on the prospect of further fiscal stimulus and supportive Federal Reserve policies amid the worsening of the pandemic. The dollar has fallen. Stocks outperformed in South Korea and Hong Kong, and posted more modest gains in Japan and Australia. US futures edged higher, with Nasdaq 100 contracts outperforming ahead of a series of tech earnings reports this week. The S&P 500 slipped on sobering viral trends on Friday. Treasury yields edged up. As U.S. lawmakers wrangle over President Joe Bidens’ proposed $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, investors continue to expect additional spending to materialize over time. Traders are also hoping that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give assurances after Wednesday’s policy meeting that $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases will not be cut anytime soon. Global stocks are near their all-time highs as an expansive stimulus eases concerns over new virus lockdowns and irregular vaccine deployment, which has led to a harder start for the global economy in 2021 than expected. Investors see continued monetary policy and more fiscal stimulus, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Coupled with the deployment of vaccines, it will generate a critical mass of more robust economic growth throughout the year. Global coronavirus cases are approaching 100 million, as the United States steps up surveillance for variants of the virus to monitor their impact on inoculations. Elsewhere, oil and gold were flat, and Bitcoin traded at around $ 33,000 after falling last week. Here are some key events coming up in the coming week: Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc., UBS Group AG, and Samsung Electronics Co. are among the companies reporting results.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forums on the Davos Agenda 2021 online event on Monday.

The Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, and the Chief Economist of the European Central Bank, Philip Lane, speak at a conference on Monday.

Data on US home prices and consumer confidence are released on Tuesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s monetary policy decision and President Jerome Powell’s briefing are scheduled for Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims and new home sales were among the US data releases on Thursday.

U.S. personal income, spending, and pending home sales arrive Friday. Here are the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% at 12:38 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%.

The South Koreas Kospi index rose 1.7%.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.9%.

The Australias S & P / ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.

Shanghai Composite added 0.6%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.1%.

The yen was at 103.76 to the dollar.

The offshore yuan climbed 0.2% to 6.4865 per dollar.

The euro was at $ 1.2176.

The British pound added 0.1% to $ 1.3702. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasury bills was 1.09%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude remained stable at $ 52.18 per barrel.

Gold was little changed at $ 1,855 an ounce. 2021 Bloomberg LP

