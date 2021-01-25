UK PM is first European leader to receive call from Joe Biden





London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be the first world leader outside of North America and the third in the world to receive a call from new US President Joe Biden, in what is seen as a significant boost to relations between the UK and the US after Brexit.

The two leaders met on Saturday and vowed to deepen the special relationship between the United States and Britain and drive a green and sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. They also discussed the benefits of a possible free trade agreement between the two countries and the need for coordination on common foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran and Russia.

The appeal to the British Prime Minister follows Bidens’ first two appeals after entering the White House which he addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador on Friday. This makes Johnson the first leader outside of North America to secure the coveted phone call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Mchel Martin. Biden has Irish roots.

In reading the appeal, the White House said the US president had signaled his intention to strengthen special relations between the two countries and revitalize transatlantic ties, stressing NATO’s essential role in defense. UK and US collective and shared values.

Biden stressed the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations, on common challenges such as tackling climate change, containing COVID-19 and ensuring global health security.

Johnson tweeted a photo of the call in which he is wearing an open-necked shirt, sleeves rolled up, looking relaxed and jovial, standing in his office at 10 Downing Street chatting with Biden. His tweet read: Great to talk to President @JoeBiden tonight. I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19.

Former US President Donald Trump relegated former British Prime Minister Theresa May to 11th on the list of world leaders he called after his election victory in November 2016.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said: The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his inauguration and the two leaders noted the significant challenges the world faces during the pandemic, but also the unprecedented opportunities to build together better and more green.

The British Prime Minister hailed Bidens’ early action to tackle climate change and his commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Presidents’ decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX program to ensure equitable access to vaccines, number 10 said. .

Building on their country’s long history of cooperation in security and defense, leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and their shared values ​​of promoting human rights and protection of democracy. They also discussed the benefits of a possible free trade agreement between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade problems as soon as possible, Downing Street added.

The two leaders said they looked forward to meeting face-to-face as soon as circumstances permitted and working closely together on the G7, G20 and United Nations climate change conference, COP26.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall in Britain from June 11-13. The UK will host the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November, which follows the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos