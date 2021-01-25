Government, opposition meet today to bring political heat down – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: All eyes will be on Parliament on Monday (today) where a crucial meeting between the government and the opposition is scheduled to try to lower political temperatures in the country.

In addition, a meeting of the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) parliamentary group will be held and party vice president Maryam Nawaz will likely attend.

The PML-Ns parliamentary group is meeting just a day after differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) emerged over the issue of the anti-government campaign mode, when Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal publicly opposed the proposal of the Pakistani people. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, President of the Party (PPP), will propose a motion of censure against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament.

A three-member government delegation that met with opposition leaders on Friday, seeking to improve relations at least in parliament, will hold another round of talks with opposition parties this time with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, who also accompanied the government team.

The PML-Ns parliamentary group is also expected to enter into session

Due to the opposition’s refusal to attend the House of Presidents, sources said the meeting will now be held in the House of Presidents of Parliament.

When contacted, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan confirmed that the meeting would be held at another location as it was not appropriate for the speaker to go to the House of Opposition Leaders where they had met members of the opposition on Friday.

However, the minister said that the place where the meeting was to be held was part of the speakers’ room.

Before speaking with the opposition, the minister said, they were also due to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask for his guidelines.

Besides Ali Muhammad Khan, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in power in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, are members of the government committee that held negotiations with the opposition members on Friday.

The talks remained unsuccessful, but the two sides agreed to meet again on Monday to make a new effort to reduce political tensions in the country. Speaking to Dawn here on Sunday, PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said they had decided to stay away from the House Affairs Advisory Committee, which was chaired by the president, because there was no use of the committee as in the past, the speaker was never able to run the house in accordance with the decisions made by the committee.

However, he said the government team that spoke to them last week asked the opposition to give the speaker the opportunity to explain to them how he plans to run the house.

Mr Abbasi said the opposition made it clear to the government team that parliament cannot be run the way it is trying to run it.

He alleged that the speaker was not independent and that he was receiving instructions from the PTI high command.

The speaker does not understand what we are saying and we cannot understand what he is saying, Mr Abbasi said in a lighter spirit.

In response to a question, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PML-Ns House leader Khawaja Asif and PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah, who are currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) , had categorically asked them not to beg before the loudspeaker for their production orders.

After a joint session of parliament in September last year that was convened to pass legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the opposition announced it would boycott meetings of all committees headed by the President Asad Qaiser because of his bias. conducted during the joint session.

Differences within PDM

When contacted, PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said a meeting of the parliamentary party group would be held in Parliament on Monday before the start of sessions of both houses of parliament to discuss the current political situation and the strategy to adopt. for current parliamentary sessions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, PML-N general secretary Iqbal asked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to show the numbers required before considering moving the prime minister Khan through a motion of censure in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the PPP chairman said the PTI government could be sent through constitutional, democratic and legal options such as a motion of no confidence.

All the PDM opposition member parties would be convinced to use this option and reach a consensus on the issue, said the leader of the PPP, explaining that a censure resolution could be tabled in the National Assembly against the Chosen prime minister and president. .

Opposition sources told Dawn that previously at PDM meetings, the PPP suggested first tabling a motion of no confidence against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar because the ruling coalition had a very small majority in the province.

Speaking to Dawn on the matter, Abbasi dispelled the impression of the split in the PDM, saying the PPP defiance proposal was an old thing.

Posted in Dawn, January 25, 2021

