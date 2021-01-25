Boris Johnson’s other Scottish headache – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Boris Johnson has a second headache in Scotland to accompany nationalist pressure for independence, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

MP Moray has long been a thorn in the side of his political fighting partners, including people on his own side. He caused headaches for Tories and heads of administration when he served on a local council more than a decade ago, and intensified the turmoil in Downing Street when he leave the government on Johnson’s refusal to fire his main aide Dominic Cummings after breaking lockdown rules.

Since becoming the Scottish leader, Ross has locked Johnson down on countless issues and racked up a number of wins in the process. His allies portray him as a determined activist who will stop at nothing for what he believes.

Ross, who also fights football fans as a top referee, wears his rebellious nature as a badge of pride. “It’s not just something that I have developed since I became leader of the Scottish Tories in the summer of 2020,” he told POLITICO. I took what people would call sometimes rebellious positions because I believe it was absolutely the right decisions for the people I represented at the time.

The question is whether his determination and determination can help roll back growing support for Scottish independence. The Scottish National Party, which has been in power in Edinburgh for more than a decade, is set to win big in the Holyrood election in May, while a series of polls have suggested the Scots would now support independence if a another referendum was taking place.

SCOTLAND ELECTORAL SURVEY (CONSTITUENCY VOTE) For more survey data from across Europe, visit POLITICO Poll polls.

As leader of Scotland’s main opposition party, Ross has a big job on the front lines of the trade union struggle. The scale of the challenge is immense, with Ross struggling to gain attention north of the border and the Tories still slipping in opinion polls. But many supporters interviewed for this play say his uncompromising nature makes him the ideal person to lead the fight against the nationalists.

He’s as hard as nails, said his former government boss Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. He’s her own man. And when he takes a stand on something, there are a lot of principles.

Mary Scanlon, a former member of the Scottish parliament for whom Ross worked as an assistant from his first job in politics, argued he had the steel for the struggle for independence: it was he who move the party forward, face the SNP, face down. independence and advancing Scotland.

Ross’s political opponents describe him as a chameleon who is most interested in his own career. But Ross stresses that taking positions of principle to serve constituents, including leaving the UK government, is not a career politician’s approach.

“I got involved in politics because I was passionate about standing up for people in my area,” he said. And I think I can take that passion and enthusiasm for improving Scotland from the local to the national level. He is so involved in Scotland that he insists he would stay there even if he voted for independence.

His supporters agree. Annie Wells, the former Scottish Tories co-MP, who Ross sacked when he got the new post (though she doesn’t hold a grudge), said he approached politics more from the point of view of good and bad than as a conservative ideologue.

A rebel with various causes

Ross caused unrest among his colleagues as soon as he entered the debate room. Douglas was a rebel long before he met Boris Johnson, said Scanlon, who remembers his struggles with Moray’s council, where he and other Tories formed an administration with independents in 2007. He’s unafraid to stand up to your own group.

Indeed, his allegiance did not last long. He resigned in 2009 after finding himself at odds with management on many local issues. He reinstated after an election, but continued to vote against the administration, and was ousted again in 2014 in a row on school closures, during which he helped topple Tory board boss Allan Wright.

As well as being the leader of the Scottish Tories, Douglas Ross is also assistant football referee | Pool photo by Willie Vass / Getty Images

Stewart Cree, an independent who was chairman of the board at the time, had countless clashes with Ross. He said the advisor seemed to enjoy the clashes, although he had exemplary self-control and would remain calm while those around him grew enraged.

“I had a lot of people management experience,” Cree said, highlighting his 31 years as a senior police officer. But I never found a way to deal with Douglas. He added: Douglas is not a team player. I sometimes think that’s why he’s a referee. Douglas really is his own man… he doesn’t compromise.

Later, when Ross took a seat in the House of Commons, Cree smiled when she saw her former nemesis sitting in the same place as in Moray’s council chamber. He would be prowling alone on a strange little island, Cree said, as far back as he can get and as far from the wall.

When Ross later resigned due to the Cummings’ row, Cree emailed him congratulating his former training partner for giving his political allies another kick: I was very impressed. Ross also remembers the note fondly.

Scanlon said Ross’s resignation and rebellion story will help him in the fight against independence, proving he will “stand up for Scotland” to seek promotion or favoritism. He will make the case for Scotland whenever possible, and I think he won’t put up with any nonsense from Boris if there are policies that Douglas says are harming Scotland.

Political enemies

The Prime Minister has faced Ross’s wrath on numerous occasions since he became Scottish Conservative leader (unopposed) in August 2020. Claims that the couple have a good relationship are far from convincing.

The Scotsman has sparked a stir over (among other things) post-Brexit agricultural standards; Scots’ access to leave money during the coronavirus pandemic; and more recently on border disturbances for fishing companies. He delivered public criticism Johnson’s presentation approach, and took the PM to task after calling the devolution a disaster.

But Ross insists the couple are on good terms although he avoids the opportunity to describe them as friends: given how rebellious I have been, I think a number of people to whom you spoke would probably never call me a mate.

The two “have a very solid discussion” in meetings and messages and “have a very good professional relationship,” Ross said. “I will continue to work with him where I think it’s good for Scotland. And where I think it’s wrong, or where I think we can do more for Scotland, I’ll stand up and say that too.

“They get along really well, really,” said Jack, Scotland’s secretary. They have healthy respect for each other and mutual respect for each other. He added that Johnson “understands that Douglas is the leader in Scotland… We have different policies in Scotland on certain things.

Douglas Ross meets Chancellor Rishi Sunak, right, at Wemyss Bay, on the west coast of Scotland, August 7, 2020 | Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, the Scottish Conservative leader is expected to bump into Westminster from time to time. It is its own strength with its own manifesto and program. You can’t be leader of the Scottish Conservative Party and go along with everything the UK government does if you don’t agree and it doesn’t fit into Scotland, said Jack’s predecessor in the office of the Scotland, David Mundell.

Nonetheless, Ross’s attacks seem more frequent than those of the predecessors, and bite harder because he can do them directly to the Prime Minister in the House of Commons. Ross is the first Scottish Conservative leader to be an MP, although he plans to return to Holyrood as a Highlands and Islands MP in the May election.

Observers point out that disagreeing with Johnson, who is deeply unpopular in Scotland, might not be a bad thing to lead the fight against the nationalists. Distancing himself from Boris gives him some armor against Boriss’ Scottish reputation, Cree said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: The Prime Minister is working closely with Douglas Ross and all his Conservative colleagues across Scotland as we continue to strengthen the Union. But asked to comment on Ross’s degree of license to fight over Scottish issues, even if it means going against the Westminster government’s approach, the spokesperson declined.

How to save a union

The battle plan to save the Union has many parts. Tackling Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP for its record in government north of the border is a priority. Ross used every opportunity during the interview to return to the attacks on his opponents.

But he also hopes to present the Scottish Tories as a credible government in their own right. Other Tories stress the need to promote the expected Brexit opportunities (which 62% of Scots rejected in 2016) and say an independent Scotland will not be eligible for EU membership.

REFERENDUM INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM SCOTLAND POTENTIAL SURVEY For more survey data from across Europe, visit POLITICO Poll polls.

Downing Street also hopes to defend the work of the Westminster government for the whole of the UK, including during the pandemic, as well as to make the economic case against independence (although Ross insists that “it doesn’t should not be ‘Project Fear’. get it wrong, ”a reference to the SNP’s characterization of the trade union campaign in the 2014 independence referendum).

The bottom line is that the Westminster government will refuse a new independence referendum no matter what, but there are questions as to whether this is tenable if the SNP wins big in the spring. “The line should be: let’s wait and see what happens in the May election,” Ross said. “Because while I don’t put a number on how many seats I think the Conservatives will win, we don’t know what the outcome will be.

He declined to indicate what progress would be needed for Holyrood’s elections to keep him in office, but suggested he was playing the long game, noting that long ago the SNP and the independence movement were fighting for get their support. Long play seems to be his only option, with the first fight being the task of making himself known to the Scottish public. This is especially difficult when the pandemic and the daily Sturgeon emissions absorb all the political oxygen.

Ross feels the burden of saving the Union on his shoulders. He even admits to having lost sleep over it. When you take responsibility for leading the Conservatives, you also take this responsibility for the union, he said. It is an extremely important election that we will face in Scotland in a few months.