US Coronavirus Advisors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci Reveal Obstacles To Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Response





Former US President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Said She Needs To Tackle COVID-19 Deniers In The White House And Someone Has Given Mr Trump Data Feeds “Parallels” that conflicted with his.

Key points: Mr. Klain said that while millions of doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the United States, only half of them have been distributed. will be difficult to reach people outside of hospitals and nursing homes

Defending her tenure, Deborah Birx told the CBS news show Face the Nation that she was sometimes censored by the Trump administration, but denied ever withholding information.

Dr Birx said she would see Mr Trump ‘presenting charts that I never did’ and that ‘someone there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and charts which were shown to the president “.

She added that in the White House, “there were people who definitely believed it was a hoax.”

She did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Mr Trump, but realized that coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Dr Birx said while the former president appreciated the severity of the pandemic in March, some of his remarks hampered efforts to get people to change their behavior to stop the spread of the virus.

“Anytime a statement was made by a political leader that did not meet public health needs, it derailed our response,” she said.

“This is also why I went out on the road, because I was not censored on the road.”

Dr Birx was not the only former health adviser to comment on the conditions they experienced while working with the Trump administration.

Anthony Fauci, an American infectious disease specialist, told the New York Times that Mr. Trump would try to “persuade you to downplay” the situation and promote unverified treatments.

“It was clear that he was getting comments from people calling him, I don’t know who, people he knew from the business world, saying, ‘Hey, I heard about this drug, didn’t. isn’t that great? ‘ or, “Boy, this convalescent plasma is really phenomenal,” “said Dr. Fauci.

“And I would try, you know, to calmly explain that you find out if something works by doing a proper clinical trial; you get the information, you peer review it. And he was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, this stuff really works.

“He would take their opinion based on no data just as seriously, just an anecdote that something might really matter.”

Dr Fauci said some on the former president’s team felt his advice was hurting Mr Trump’s chances of re-election and that he was forced to recruit a Secret Service protection team in March after he received death threats.

He said his wife would be harassed, his children would receive threats on their phones and that he received a letter in the mail to his office that was spraying powder all over him when he opened it.

“It was nothing benign [after being tested]. But it was scary, ”he said.

“My wife and children were more upset than I was. I looked at it a little fatalistically. It had to be one of three things: a hoax. Or anthrax, which meant I had to keep taking Cipro for a month. Or if it was Ricin, I was dead, so bye-bye. “

The Trump team had no plans to distribute vaccines to the community, a Biden staff member said, US President Joe Biden wants to administer 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office. (AP: Carolyn Kaster (file))

The talks with Dr Birx and Dr Fauci took place as US President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain accused the Trump administration of having no plan to distribute the vaccine across the country.

“The process of distributing the vaccine, especially outside of nursing homes and hospitals in the community at large, did not really exist when we got to the White House,” Mr. Klain said on the NBC Meet the Press news show.

Mr Biden has vowed a fierce fight against the pandemic, which has killed 400,000 people in the United States under Mr Trump’s watch, including a plan to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine within 100 days.

Immunization programs are far behind the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of 2020.

“We have seen this factor all over the country where millions of doses have been distributed, but only about half have been distributed,” Mr. Klain said.

“So the process of arming this vaccine is the difficult process. This is where we fall behind as a country. This is where we are focusing in the Biden administration to speed up this process.”

Dr Fauci said Mr Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccines actually meant that about 67 million Americans would need to be protected from COVID-19 during that time, as vaccines require two doses to be more effective. .

He said that goal might be difficult to achieve even though the United States has recently been able to give injections to around a million people a day, as it would be more difficult to reach people once the injections were administered outside hospitals and nursing homes.

