Five fingers dream of Mao Zedong

Brig Anil Gupta

Chairman Mao Zedong, the most powerful ideologue in modern China, saw Tibet as the palm of China with Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and NEFA (Arunachal Pradesh) as its five fingers. It was therefore China’s responsibility to “liberate” these areas, Mao believed. After the annexation of Tibet, China was expected to attempt to liberate these areas, but the global outcry over the annexation of Tibet forced Mao to temporarily distance himself from the idea. In 1954, Chinese officers in Tibet claimed they would “liberate Sikkim, Bhutan, Ladakh and NEFA, wrongly held by Indian imperialists”. In the same year, the Chinese government published a school book titled “A Brief History of Modern China”, which included a map showing the territories allegedly taken by the “imperialist powers” between 1840 and 1919, and included Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and the whole of northeastern India. were “parts of China that must be recovered.” These voices became stronger and more frequent after Prime Minister Chou Enlai’s pivotal visit in 1960, in which Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru rejected the offer of his “comprehensive deal” for a final settlement of the border dispute. When Nehru raised the issue with China, he was told that China’s claims to these border territories were based on the same claim as for their invasion of Tibet. Although Mao wanted to keep China away from its feudal past, it never gave up on the “Middle Empire complex”. Mao by annexing Xinjiang and Tibet gave China common borders with India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Xi Jinping, the modern avatar of Mao Zedong, took it upon himself to make Mao’s dream of “freeing” the “five fingers” come true. Of the five fingers while two are sovereign nations bordering India, the other three are an integral part of India. As part of his “China Dream”, he wants to achieve the “rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation” which includes the recovery of those Chinese territories which have been lost by unequal treaties imposed by imperial or hostile foreign powers. Xi called it “the Chinese nation’s greatest dream in modern history.” Xi wanted to strengthen the grip of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by invoking nationalism. Having set various deadlines to achieve the “Chinese dream,” Xi is in a hurry to prove that he is of the same class and stature as Mao’s in modern Chinese history.

After strengthening his grip on the territories falling under the 9-dash lines despite the rejection by an international tribunal and global concerns over China’s growing maritime expansionism, Xi turned his attention to consolidating the “Five Fingers” claim. “. The Chinese PLA army had bit its fingers with its salami slicing strategy, but Xi wanted to achieve a bigger goal and gains. The 2017 Doklam stalemate was the first manifestation of Xi’s dream of rejuvenation.

In 2017, after a nearly 3-month confrontation with India followed by a mutual withdrawal, China reoccupied the Doklam Plateau – at the intersection of Tibet, Sikkim and Bhutan. India is the de facto guarantor of Bhutan’s security. In 2020, during the Ladakh standoff, China had another surprise by claiming an additional 11% of the territory of the small kingdom in eastern Bhutan.

In April and May of last year, Xi called on the PLA army to conduct a series of well-coordinated incursions into Ladakh, leading to a bloody clash in Galwan on June 15, leaving 20 Indian soldiers and one unknown number of dead Chinese soldiers. The intrusive forces established heavily fortified encampments in areas north of Pangong Tso. He then deployed tens of thousands of troops along the contested line of effective control with Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Faced with Ladakh, the Chinese not only deployed the PLA air force but also its strategic rocket force.

Despite continued bilateral efforts to disengage rival forces, they remain in eyeball contact on the frozen heights during the peak of winter with the chances of further clashes or war still looming, with Xi Jinping refusing to give in.

Having recognized the merger of Sikkim, one of the three fingers, in 2003, China again began forays into the region with the aim of renewing its claim and promoting its expansionist projects.

The CCP has not even spared Nepal, the fifth “finger,” despite being under Communist rule two and a half years ago. He also became the victim of the CCP’s territorial predation despite being in China’s strategic orbit.

To hasten the CCP’s demand to plunder the territories, Xi allowed the slicing of the salami to be supplemented with the establishment of population centers with settlements of huts to further strengthen its hold in the claimed territories. In November 2020, there were reports of the construction of a new village by the Chinese within two kilometers of Bhutanese territory on the eastern outskirts of the disputed Doklam plateau. This followed the earlier Chinese claim in the same year of the Sakteng Shrine in eastern Bhutan. A similar construction was reported in Nepal a month earlier. After encroaching on Nepalese territory, China stabbed Nepal claiming that the newly built village fell under the Tibet Autonomous Region and not Nepal. A clear manifestation of his five-fingered claim.

The latest flash in the pan was reported by NDTV when it reported that China had built a new village of 101 houses, about 4.5 kilometers in the Indian Territory of Arunachal Pradesh, in citing satellite images she had accessed. The village, located on the banks of the Tsari Chu River in the state’s upper Subansiri district could not be seen on satellite images of the same area taken in August 2019, suggesting that construction has been carried out at some point since then, as was visible in the November 2020 footage. This coincided with the construction of huts near Doklam.

The report sparked national sentiments as the nation is already in the throes of a bitter confrontation in Ladakh. But the Chinese seem unresponsive and, like the previous two constructions in Nepal and Bhutan, insist that the construction be done on their own territory in southern Tibet. It would be interesting to mention here that China has repeatedly refused to recognize NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh) as part of Indian territory and to claim it as one of the fingers of Tibet.

Chinese belligerence and the “Big Bully” state of mind can be measured from the article published in the English CCP spokesperson Global Times. He quotes the Chinese foreign minister as saying that “the construction of Chinese villages in southern Tibet is a matter of sovereignty”, thus showing little respect for India’s claim. She added that China’s position on the eastern sector of the China-India border, or Zanganan (the southern part of Chinese Tibet), is consistent and clear and that China has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal”. Pradesh ”illegally established Chinese territory. A clear manifestation of the CCP’s 3W strategy, Lawfare being one of them.

India’s position has been contrary and firm. India claims all of Arunachal Pradesh (including areas under forced occupation by China) as an integral part. In fact, the “Package Deal” proposed by Chou Enlai in 1960, which Nehru rejected, envisioned the recognition by China of the whole of NEFA as Indian territory if India recognized the Aksai Chin Plateau in the north as Chinese territory. The fact remains that the village – consisting of 101 new houses has been built on land controlled by the PLA since 1959 and is not on territory controlled by India. The village was built on the disputed border in the territory of the district of Upper Subansiri under Chinese control. India established an Assam rifle post in the region in 1959 in the general area of ​​Longju.

In June 1959, China accused Indian troops of occupying parts of Tibet and of colluding with Tibetan rebels. In August, the People’s Liberation Army clashed with Indian personnel – the 9 Assam rifles. Two Indian soldiers were killed in action and the issue was eventually resolved through diplomatic channels. Both sides withdrew from the area on August 20, 1960.

Assam Rifles did not reoccupy the post. In the late 1990s, however, China established a company-level post 3 kilometers within Indian territory. In the early 2000s, the PLA extended the trail further into Indian territory, the area remains contested to this day.

Congress-led opposition parties were quick to politicize the issue and began to shoot at the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, realizing less that the region had been under Chinese control since 1959.

In case India has to face Chinese power, home unity is mandatory. Playing politics with issues of national security and sovereignty will only encourage the CCP’s territorial hunger and hasten the realization of Mao’s five-fingered dream.

Although New Delhi has revised its border policy and security arrangements, much remains to be done to secure India’s borders with modern means of connectivity and infrastructure. The changing geopolitics of the region could have serious ramifications for Indian security if we remain a divided house on the vital issue of national security.

(The author is a veteran Jammu-based political commentator, columnist, security and policy analyst.)

