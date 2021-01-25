Sale of sovereign debt instruments, Ministry of Finance: for the vaccination program





Jakarta – The General Directorate of Financing and Risk Management (DJPPR) of the Ministry of Finance has officially issued Retail Government Bonds (ORI) series 019 or ORI019. purchase debt securities This can be done today until February 18, 2021. Director General of Finance and Risk Management, Ministry of Finance. Luky Alfirman said the results of the ORI019 issuance will be used for several priority activities, one of which is the COVID-19 vaccination program. “Including efforts to cope with and recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic, one of which is the vaccination program which is being launched by the government,” Luky said at a virtual launch event of ‘ORI019, Monday (1/25/2021). Luky said the government has contracted to purchase 663.5 million doses of the vaccine. The vaccination process in Indonesia is already underway, with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) being the first person to be injected. Vaccines, according to Luky, are a determinant of the national economic recovery and the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through ORI019, the government hopes that people can get involved by buying or investing in ORI019. “The purchase of vaccines has become a common commitment and the funding is contained in the 2021 state budget. For this, I invite the public to participate in the issuance of ORI019 as part of an effort joint effort to restore the country and generate investment, ”he said. Temporary director Debt securities State DJPPR Deni Ridwan revealed that ORI019 is an investment that the public must buy because the instrument has minimal risk. Both default risk, market risk and liquidity risk. For the risk of default, he explained that this would not happen because the state finance law guarantees it. This way, the risk of default on coupons is zero or zero percent. The market risk, Deni said, is very low. According to Deni, currently all central bank interest rates around the world are still at a low level. With a coupon of 5.57%, ORI019 is still attractive. “With 5.57%, it’s still attractive, we are now in the era of low subung. What could be the benchmark is the 7-day BI subung repo rate of 3.75%, this could be a benchmark for all investment instruments offered with ORI019, “he explained. As for liquidity risk, Deni said there was no cause for concern. Because, debt securities these can be resold so that they are easy to dilute. “The liquidity risk is therefore low because it can be traded on the secondary market. It’s almost the same as deposits, some are 3 months and 6 months, and if we disburse them before the expiration period, of course there are penalties. Unlike ORI, when the holding period is over, the holding period can be sold at any time, ”he explained. (hek / eds)

