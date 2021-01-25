Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, claims Chinese troops occupy Indian territory: the Tribune India





Tirupur (TN), January 24 Continuing to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that Chinese troops had occupied Indian territory and that the man with “56 inches of chest” did not could not even pronounce the name of the neighboring country. Addressing meetings here and in neighboring Erode as part of a three-day campaign tour to Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections to be held in the coming months, he also reiterated his accusation that Modi only ruled the country for five or six businessmen. The central government was not for the farmers, laborers or micro small or medium enterprises, which are the future of the nation and abound in this part of the state, Gandhi said, during a campaign tour. in the western districts. “For the first time, the Indian people can see that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory. As we speak today, thousands of Chinese soldiers are occupying our territory and the man with the 56 inch torso cannot even pronounce the word China. This is the reality of our country, ”he said. Taking his speech on ‘Tamil language and culture’ to connect with the people and attack the BJP, the congressman said he wanted to be the soldier of the Tamil people in Delhi and reiterated that he did not not allow the Saffron Party to ignore Tamil culture. . Gandhi, who also addressed people from his vehicle in some places during a tour, accused the BJP of trying to impose a culture and language on people and relegating Tamil to a “ place of second class ”. “I understand, accept and respect the Tamil spirit and culture. I will not allow the Prime Minister and the BJP to disrespect the Tamil people no matter what, ”he said in his speeches in English, translated into Tamil. India was home to many diverse cultures, religions and languages… “it is the strength of the nation. It is our duty to always protect a unique language, culture and religion in this country, ”he said. In a veiled attack on Modi’s monthly radio show, the congressional leader said his visit to Tamil Nadu was not intended to tell people his “ Mann Ki Baat ”, nor to advise them on what to do. they should do but listen to them, understand their problems and help them. solve them. He said the rest of the country could learn a lot from the history and language of Tamil Nadu. Waving people from his car at key intersections, the congressional leader also got out of the vehicle and shook hands with people waiting on the side of the road at several intersections. He was warmly greeted by party members who performed traditional music. While many presented her with shawls, some pleased her with rose petals. An elderly woman applied “Vibuthi” (holy ash) to his forehead as a blessing and several took “selfies” with him. It adorned a statue of the late chief minister and pillar of Congress K Kamaraj. – PTI







