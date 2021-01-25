Pennsylvania MP Madeleine Dean opens up about Donald Trump’s impeachment trial





NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – Nine impeachment officials, including Pennsylvania MP Madeleine Dean, will deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday evening.

“Can you imagine that someone happens to wreak havoc and at the end you just say, ‘We will arrest all the people he incited but leave him alone?’ ‘Dean (D-PA 4th district) asked. the president must be held accountable for what he has done. “

As House members prepare to make their case in the Senate, Democrats in Pennsylvania are calling for the resignation of Harrisburg Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th District).

New York Times report claims Trump discussed firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with Philadelphia-born Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official sympathetic to Trump’s baseless claims about a rigged election . Rep. Perry is said to have introduced the two with the aim of overturning the election results in Georgia.

“What I’m focusing on is the behavior of the president. So what happens to colleagues and colleagues, if they have helped and encouraged the president, will be for further investigation down the road,” Dean said. .

SEE ALSO: Growing number of Republican senators oppose Trump’s impeachment trial

“Scott Perry has dishonored south-central Pennsylvania, bankrupted his country and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party President Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement. . “He is a stain on our Congress and must step down immediately.”

Perry did not respond to Action News requests for comment, but in response to previous calls for his resignation, his response was simply “No”.

Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is among those who have always refused to accept that Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.

“If we want more confidence in our elections, and 75% of Senate Republicans agree with me, then we need to look at electoral integrity and we need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections, ”Paul said on Sunday. .

Dean said she expected the Senate trial to begin two weeks after Monday.

Copyright 2021 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos