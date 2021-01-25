Turkey abandons Uyghur Muslims over Chinese COVID-19 vaccine; view details | World news

New Delhi:After a devastating year of COVID-19 in 2020, the world is now on the road to recovery with the help of the vaccine. However, vaccine production is still limited and so far only a few countries have gained access. Given the severity of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understandable that countries are eager to get their hands on a potential vaccine. China is actively trying to exploit this desperation in developing countries. Its latest prey in this regard seems to be Turkey.

China is pushing for the extradition treaty with Turkey to be ratified by Turkish authorities for handing over to Chinese authorities wanted people from the Uyghur diaspora living in Turkey. The extradition treaty between China and Turkey was signed in 2017 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Beijing. China recently announced the ratification of the extradition treaty to the National People’s Congress, while the Turkish parliament has yet to ratify the treaty. The Chinese push for ratification from Turkey came at a time when China is due to provide the coronavirus vaccine to Turkey.

An agreement between Turkey and Sinovac Biotech has been signed for 50 million doses of vaccine, to be delivered to Turkey in batches. The first batch of 3 million doses has been delayed three times in the past three weeks and was finally delivered on December 30. These delays indicate that the vaccine supply is being used by China to persuade the Turkish leadership to ratify the extradition treaty at the earliest. It is rightly said that everything that comes from China has a hidden price.

Historically, Turkey has long welcomed Uyghur Muslims fleeing China’s oppressive regime, and on some occasions has even spoken out against China’s treatment of the ethnic minority. But in recent years, Turkey has deepened its ties with China and, as a result, has started offering more assistance in tracking down and interrogating Uyghurs whom the Chinese government falsely accuses of terrorism.

Reports have also indicated that residency papers have become more difficult to obtain for Uyghurs in Turkey. Many Uyghur Muslims residing in Turkey have complained that the Chinese authorities are calling them by phone to stop supporting their relatives in East Turkistan, who express their independence from China. During the calls, Chinese officials also warned that such support would be seen as a campaign against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and would threaten the lives of loved ones in occupied East Turkestan (China’s Xinjiang). they did not listen to their requests. .

Uyghur Muslims for decades, under the Chinese government’s false accusation of terrorism and separatism, have suffered from abuse, including persecution, forced detention, scrutiny, surveillance and even slavery. In recent years, the Chinese government and the CCP have accelerated and intensified their prosecutions against Uyghur Muslims in occupied East Turkestan. China considers routine daily activities such as practicing its religion, growing beards and wearing the veil to be problematic. The Uyghur diaspora living in other countries are too afraid to contact even their family at home for fear that the Chinese authorities will imprison their family members. More than a million Uyghurs are believed to be detained in concentration camps that China has designated as vocational training centers. In these detention centers, Uyghurs are kept under constant surveillance and are even subjected to inhuman forced labor such as manual cotton harvesting.

Leo Lan, a spokesperson for China Human Rights Defenders said if ratified, the treaty would put Uyghurs at a higher risk of being returned to China. Any Uyghur who has studied, traveled or lived in Turkey will be considered a separatist by Beijing. The terms contained in China’s National Security Law are extremely vague and ambiguous. They were deliberately designed as such to allow the CCP to label anyone it considers a threat or a nuisance as a terrorist. Kemal Krisci, a non-resident Brookings Foreign Policy fellow, believes China is using Turkey’s economic dependence on it as leverage to pressure Erdogan to ratify the treaty.

Speaking to journalist William Yang, President of the Uyghur World Congress, Dolkun Isa, said the recent news of China’s ratification of the extradition agreement sent shockwaves through the Uyghur community in Turkey on the fear of reciprocity on the part of the Turkish leaders. Dolkun added that if Turkey’s Uyghurs are forcibly returned to China, they risk serious ill-treatment ranging from torture to indefinite imprisonment. Dolkun further pointed out that while China describes the extradition treaty as a tool to fight terrorism, it should be borne in mind that China defines terrorism very differently from other countries. Most of the Han Chinese, fleeing China, go to the West. Uyghur Muslims are the only ones fleeing to Turkey. It further proves that this extradition treaty was specifically designed to target Uyghurs.

Turkey, which in the past had become like a second home for Uyghurs, is currently facing a severe economic crisis due to multiple ill-conceived policies of President Erdogan. Erdogan succeeded in isolating Turkey from the United States, his militarization of Syrian refugees against Greece / the EU has earned Turkey the wrath of European countries like France. Relations between Turkey and its NATO allies deteriorated further after Erdogan bought S-400 missiles from Russia.

These factors have left China as Turkey’s only ally, and as a result it has become more dependent on China. This dependence has caused Turkey to reconsider its position of granting shelter to Uyghur Muslims and to consider entering into an extradition treaty with China in exchange for COVID-19 vaccines. But all hope is not lost, as there is a strong connection between the local population and the Uyghur refugees from China. If the treaty is ratified by the Turkish parliament, there will surely be negative reactions from the local population as well as opposition parties. Moreover, if Turkey ratifies the treaty with China, it could further worsen its relations with NATO and EU allies.

After persecuting and terrorizing Uyghur Muslims in occupied East Turkestan, the Chinese government and the CCP have now turned their eyes to the larger Uyghur diaspora outside of Xinjiang. In recent weeks, Uyghur activists have started organizing daily vigils outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul. Other Turkish citizens come to their support as they are already skeptical of the Chinese vaccine, in addition to sharing a deep connection with the Uyghurs. China’s continued assault on Uyghur Muslims has earned it widespread condemnation from the international community. On the other hand, Erdogan’s ambitions to acquire the caliphate from the Islamic world for himself have compelled him to show that he can at least organize coronavirus vaccines for his people. And in his desperation, Erdogan decided to give up his Uyghur Muslim brothers in exchange for the untested, unregulated, and disappointing Chinese vaccine to somehow pretend to be the Messiah of Muslims.