Umerkot’s partial polls lost to prime minister Imran Khan, GDA chief Arbab Rahim says





GDA chief Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim (left) with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Facebook / Arbab Ghulam RahimGDA Arbab Rahim blames Prime Minister Imran Khan for defeat by by-ballot of Umerkot PS-52 to become ‘toothless’ in front of provincial government

SUKKUR: Former Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim believes he lost the partial ballots for the PS52 headquarters in Umerkot because of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance has asked Prime Minister Khan why he is nominating candidates for elections when he cannot protect party workers.

He said the domain of the federal government was so vast, but that this was the first time he had seen the Center gone “toothless” in front of the provincial government, The News reported on Monday.

Rahim said he had been associated with PTI for 30 months, but ignored it.

Even the governor of Sindh has not listened to their grievances, Rahim said, adding that if the PTI does not change its attitude towards its allies, they will likely say goodbye to the federal government.

Last week, Rahim said Umerkot’s partial polling stations were rigged and people were bribed on election night.

He lamented that his party has no hope of appealing to the electoral tribunal.

Umerkot partial surveys

The partial ballots for the seat of the PS-52, which became vacant after the demise of the PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, took place on January 18.

PPP Ameer Ali Shah emerged victorious in the partial ballots for the Umerkots PS-52 seat, unofficial and unverified results show.

Unofficial results from 128 polling stations showed that Shah won over 58,968 votes against GDA Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who garnered nearly 30,832 votes.

The voting process began under police and Ranger supervision, however, some incidents of minor clashes were reported and voting was suspended for some time, but resumed again.

More than 50 polling stations were among the most sensitive, monitored by the Rangers.

The commission said a total of 153,935 voters, 83,127 men and 70,808 women, were registered to vote at 128 polling stations.

