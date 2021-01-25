Covid leaves Boris Johnson with costly ‘race to the bottom’ problem | Economy





The economic impact of Covid will leave Boris Johnson’s government with a costly double challenge to level the north and the Midlands while protecting the affluent towns in southern England that suffer the most from job losses, according to a report. Having warned that the Prime Minister’s election promise to rebalance Britain’s imbalanced economy had been made four times harder by the pandemic, the Center for Cities said a dual approach to post-Covid recovery was needed. In its annual survey of major urban areas in the UK, the independent think tank said Covid has created a new challenge in the south and significantly added to the scale of existing challenges in the north and the Midlands. London and the South East have been disproportionately affected by job losses during the crisis, according to the study, which warned ministers that swift action would be needed to avoid leveling those places. At the same time, places in the north and the Midlands need support to recover from Covid-19 and to go further to match pre-pandemic levels in the south. Birmingham, Hull and Blackpool face the biggest upgrading challenges, according to the report. However, London, Crawley and Slough are among the most prosperous places of concern due to their reliance on companies hardest hit by lockdowns and physical distance restrictions. Unemployment has risen by more than 114% since the pandemic struck, with more than 2.6 million people across the UK now claiming unemployment benefits. Prior to the crisis, 36 towns and cities, including 25 in the North and Midlands, had above-average enumeration rates, reflecting the economic challenges facing places at the heart of the leveling program. Aligning them with the national average would have meant that nearly 170,000 fewer people are claiming unemployment benefits. According to the report, that figure has now risen to 634,000, which means the leveling task has become four times more difficult. In response to the pandemic, the Center for Cities said Chancellor Rishi Sunak must make permanent the 20-a-week increase in the value of universal credit launched at the start of the crisis. Despite intense opposition, the government plans to cut universal credit at the end of March. He also said that support for the hospitality sector, potentially through a renewed Eat out to help out program once the health situation is secure, was also needed. Sign up for the daily Business Today email However, the think tank warned that taking action to prevent further economic damage from Covid-19 was not the same as leveling up. Once the health crisis is over, he said ministers should spend additional funds on further upgrading measures, including education and transport infrastructure. Andrew Carter, chief executive of the Center for Cities, said: Covid-19 has made governments much more committed to leveling the north and the Midlands. It was promised on the assumption that the southern regions would remain prosperous. Covid-19 has shaken that assumption, with cities ranging from London to Crawley struggling. Leveling the north and the Midlands and stopping leveling the south will not be cheap and will require more than short-term documents. Government support and investment for new businesses in emerging industries will be essential, as will spending on further education to train people for the good quality jobs created.

