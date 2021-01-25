Trump wants to come back to Facebook. This star jury could leave it.





This is how some board members see it as well.

Virtually the only entities I trust less than corporations would be government, said McConnell.

For others, the idea of ​​global corporations becoming de facto governments is dystopian, and the board pledge reflects low expectations of democratic governance. No board, whether corporate or independent, can or should replace a parliament, said Marietje Schaake, a Dutch politician who sits on the real board. The storming of the Capitol and the panic reactions of social media companies have laid bare the depth of the unchecked power that social media companies wield over public debate and public safety. The balancing and balancing of rights and interests belongs to democratically legitimate decision-makers. There must be a responsibility beyond self-regulation.

Mr Clegg, a former British political leader who is now a top Zuckerberg MP, acknowledged the criticisms but said he saw no alternative at this time.

Everyone makes a reasonable point by saying: I am worried about this demonstration of the power of private companies over the public domain. It strikes the raw nerves, he said. But, he said, the company is eager for democracy to catch up and institute laws and standards on Facebook’s behavior.

These standards do not exist and, in the meantime, we cannot avoid making decisions in real time, he said.

Executives at other platforms remain skeptical and show no signs of jumping on board. And the council will have to grapple with US domestic politics, with pressure from an anti-business left and a populist right embodied by Fox Newss Tucker Carlson (an extraordinarily articulate polemicist, Mr Clegg said). And Mr Clegg said he hoped the board would find a way to directly involve its five U.S. members in that decision through a tailor-made arrangement so that they could provide special input and insight into this. decision. But there is no clear mechanism to favor Americans, and the links between the board and real-world politics are already getting complicated. A prominent member, Stanford law professor Pam Karlan, has recused himself to help with Biden’s transition, a supervisory board official said.

The board’s decision in the Trump affair slated for before the end of April has obvious implications here in the United States, but it could also define company policy in other major democracies with same new leaders. right-wing populist ilk, like Brazil and India. and the Philippines. For them, too, Facebook is a major source of power, and they now view Palo Alto with suspicion. Trump’s ban is a dangerous precedent, a ruling Indian party official tweeted. In Brazil, as in the United States, the Tories have started moving their followers to Telegram, a messaging service.

