Pakistan-American ties under the Biden administration





In a climate of unprecedented uncertainty and security, the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was sworn in last Thursday. It was for the first time in 150 years that an outgoing president was distinguished by his absence as well as by the large crowd which was an integral part of these oath ceremonies. Instead, more than 25,000 national security guards laid siege to Washington, which looked more like a garrison town than the capital of the world’s superpower.

For Pakistan, the key question is what changes Biden’s presidency would bring for the country and the region and whether Biden would stick to Trump’s Afghan peace efforts. The new secretary of state and national security adviser hinted at a review of the deal with the Taliban, but made it clear that the Biden administration would also want to ensure a safe exit of US troops from Afghanistan. It remains to be seen whether that will happen this summer as part of the February 29 deal. The fear is that if the United States pulls out of Afghanistan without a long-term political agreement as part of the intra-Afghan dialogue, a civil war is inevitable. That is why it is crucial whether Biden would link the troop withdrawal to the final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the government.

One thing is certain: Pakistan would remain a major player in any Afghan deal. This was confirmed by the US Secretary of Defense-designate when he called Pakistan “an essential partner” in any solution to the war in Afghanistan. But Pakistan wants the United States to see its importance beyond Afghanistan and the security prism. Speaking to a US think tank, the PM’s special assistant on national security Dr Moeed Yousaf said Pakistan had a lot more to offer the United States than Afghanistan. Against this background, policymakers feel that Pakistan should strive to revive the institutional mechanism with the new US administration. Before Trump, Pakistan and the United States had a high-level strategic dialogue under the Kerry-Lugar Bill which aimed to triple non-military aid to Pakistan in the hope that the country would go after it without discrimination against militant groups. In return, the then Obama administration was willing to expand cooperation with Pakistan beyond Afghanistan and security issues. For example, in the strategic framework, there were five working groups covering not only security but also trade, health, education and regional issues. A high-level ministerial forum met regularly in Washington and Islamabad from 2009 to 2016. The last ministerial meeting attended by ministers of foreign affairs, defense, finance and military leaders from both sides was is held in Washington. The two sides agreed to hold the next session in Islamabad in 2017, but that day has never arrived since President Trump rejected the deal.

Unlike the previous administration, the White House established direct contact with Pakistan thanks to Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide to Trump, and in part thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. It is because of this that President Trump met Prime Minister Imran Khan three times in a short period of time. There had been a visible change in Washington’s tone toward Pakistan as the country helped the United States advance peace efforts in Afghanistan. The downside to this arrangement, however, was that there was no institutional framework between the two countries for high-level commitments. The United States has not appointed a full-time ambassador to Pakistan while the formal appointment has been reduced to the level of Deputy Secretary of State. It remains to be seen, however, whether the Biden administration would relaunch the strategic dialogue with Pakistan. But one thing is clear: that Biden, a foreign policy veteran, knows Pakistan and the region well – something that can work both to our advantage and to our disadvantage!

Posted in The Express Tribune, January 25, 2021.

