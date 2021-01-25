Israel, don’t trust Turkey





Recep Tayyip Erdoan, image via Wikimedia Commons BESA Center Perspectives Paper No. 1903, January 25, 2021 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: There are rumors circulating that an Israeli-Turkish rapprochement could occur soon. Jerusalem and the other regional capitals should not again fall into the deceptions of Ankaras. In recent weeks, Turkey has found itself very isolated from the West and the Middle East. In response to this isolation, the country’s Islamist strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, decided to hold talks with Saudi Arabia and to return the Turkish ambassador to Tel Aviv. Ankara is engage in secret discussions with Jerusalem to revive the relationship, including discussing a possible pipeline between the two countries to be used to ship Mediterranean natural gas to Europe. If some members of the old military-political guard in Ankara and Jerusalem could find a desirable rapprochement, it would be a grave mistake to get Turkey out of its predicament and fall back into its trap. For months, as Israel’s relations deepened with Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and even Armenia, the media claimed that the Jewish state was considering resume normal relations with Turkey. While these alleged talks came to nothing, the reports almost certainly heightened suspicion in capitals of Israel’s new allies. Indeed, after Turkey and Israel both supported Azerbaijan in its victory over Armenia, the Armenian ambassador in Tel Aviv was recalled. While Israel and Turkey support Azerbaijan for different reasons, it is not inconceivable that many in Greece, Cyprus, the Gulf and Egypt have questioned the reliability of their ally in Jerusalem as a result. conflict. Turkey’s real goal should not be forgotten: to isolate Israel in the region while continuing to delegitimize it abroad. Wherever anti-Israel campaigns are found, Qatari money and the influence of the Turkish government are likely behind them. Turkey is problematic in many other ways. He hacked into Israeli news sites, chased away an Israeli research vessel carrying out natural gas exploration, undermined Israel’s regional partners and threatened with conquer Tel Aviv and “liberate “ Jerusalem , an Erdoan town claim s is Turkish. The demarcation of the maritime border between Turkey and the UN-backed Libyan government is aimed at sabotaging Israel’s gas pipeline through Cyprus to Europe, a pipeline that is essential for Israel’s future economic and political interests. What’s more, Ankaras new ambassador in Israel is fiercely anti-Zionist. Ankaras accommodation leaders of Hamas, which involves granting them citizenship and allowing them to plan terror and cyber attacks against the Jewish state from Turkish territory, is further evidence, if more, that Turkey does not is not Israel’s friend. It is an increasingly dangerous regional rival that flouts international law, violates human rights, destabilizes countries, commits war crimes and supports international terrorism. Israeli military and political leaders should neither underestimate Turkey nor confuse nostalgia with wise policy making. If Israel is to continue to normalize relations with countries in the region and end instability in the Middle East, it should reject Turkey’s manipulative attempts to restore ties. View PDF Dmitri Shufutinsky graduated from Arcadia University’s Masters program in International Peace and Conflict Resolution. He currently lives as a lone soldier in Kibbutz Erez, Israel, serving in the Givati ​​Brigade under the Garin Tzabar program.

