Don’t let imported items enslave you, PM urges young people: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged young people to support autonomous India, asking them not to be enslaved by imported products. Interacting with the participants of the Republic Day parade at his official residence today, the Prime Minister called on young people to make conscious efforts to speak up for the locals by listing the items of daily use in their lives, then by analyzing the extent of their dependence abroad. goods. “I want to assign you a task today. Make a list of items of daily use and you will be surprised at the level of dependence on imported products. I’m not saying you should avoid imported products. I am saying that once you list the imported products that you use, you will realize the loss that we have caused the country. These goods have enslaved us mentally ”, declared the Prime Minister. He said that an Indian product will only turn into a global product when every citizen is proud of it and strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The Prime Minister also requested the support of young people to dispel misinformation around the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and asked them to launch the government’s communication campaign on the issue. Earlier, the Prime Minister called on young people to ‘do their best for the country’ and take inspiration from 2021, the year that marks India’s entry into the 75th anniversary of independence, the 400th Parkash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Greet the girls on National Girls’ Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the “ daughters of the nation ” on the occasion of National Girls’ Day and congratulated all those who work for the empowerment of girls and ensuring them a life of dignity and of opportunities. India celebrates National Girls’ Day on January 24 every year, an initiative of the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Development. IANS







