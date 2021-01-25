Covid travel ban: President Biden to reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions lifted by Trump





WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will reinstate Covid-19 travel restrictions on Monday for non-US citizens who have stayed in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, a House official confirmed Blanche to ABC News and CNN.

Biden will also extend the restrictions to travelers who have recently visited South Africa, the official said.

The step, which was first reported by Reuters, comes just a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in his dying days based on lifting restrictions on travelers from those countries to effective January 26.

“I agree with the Secretary that this action is the best way to continue to protect Americans from COVID-19 while allowing travel to resume safely,” Trump wrote in the order, saying reference to then Secretary of Health and Social Services, Alex Azar.

However, Biden’s transition team promised the same evening that the new administration would not lift the restrictions. “With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants emerging around the world, now is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” said new White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Twitter.

“On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “

The move to reinstate travel restrictions – and expand restrictions in South Africa’s case – marks the Biden administration’s latest effort to break with Trump’s discursive approach to the pandemic as cases continue to climb across the country.

Biden said on Thursday in his first full day in office Thursday that his strategy would be “based on science, not politics,” as he signed a series of executive actions related to the coronavirus, including increased supplies vaccination certificate and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative. Test for Covid-19 before traveling to the United States.

Many of the countries reportedly affected by Trump’s order have their own recent requirements for American travelers seeking to enter their borders.

US travelers must have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel to the UK or Ireland, and in conjunction with proof of a completed Travelers Health Declaration to enter Brazil. American travelers generally cannot enter countries like Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden without meeting specific requirements.

