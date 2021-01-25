Chinese President Xi to deliver first remarks at World Economic Forum during Biden era





BEIJING (Bloomberg): Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver his first speech since Joe Biden entered the White House, words that could set the tone for relations between the world’s largest economies over the next four years. Xi will speak later Monday (January 25) at the Davos Agenda event, which he last addressed in 2017, days before Donald Trump took office. At the time, Xi warned that a trade war would hurt both sides while stressing China’s openness and condemning protectionism. Chinese state media recently promoted the speech, making Xi a visionary. Xi’s previous speech “shed light on the turbulent global economic journey” and “transcends time and space,” Qiushi Journal, a bimonthly magazine published by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in an editorial in the month latest. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were also expected to be among the speakers at the online event organized by the World Economic Forum from Monday to Friday. The in-person meeting, which is usually held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, has been postponed due to the pandemic and is now due to take place in May in Singapore. The landscape is very different for Xi from four years ago. The Trump administration has since decided to impose tariffs on Chinese exports, sanction those responsible for measures to restrict freedoms in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and deny vital technology to some of China’s largest companies. . Xi has since emphasized a “dual circulation” policy that prioritizes self-sufficiency. Biden’s team said they would continue to maintain a hard line with China while seeking cooperation in areas such as climate change. In its first week, the United States issued statements criticizing China for sanctioning Trump officials and for a show of military force against Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called for “rebuilding and repairing” bilateral relations while asserting the right to defend its interests. Biden didn’t give many details on how he would deal with the more thorny issues between countries, including export restrictions from companies like Huawei Technologies, data security regarding apps like TikTok. of Bytedance and tariffs on nearly $ 500 billion in products. But he signaled a shift from confrontation to competition, with members of his administration calling for more investment in the United States to “outperform” China. Xi speaks from a position of strength: China was the only major economy to show growth amid the pandemic last year. Economists are forecasting an 8.3% expansion this year, compared to 4.1% in the United States. Xi recently pledged China to be carbon neutral by 2060, although Beijing has revealed few details on how it plans to achieve that goal.







