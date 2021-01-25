Ali Zaidi dares the government of Sindh to publish a spitting video





KARACHI – In response to the statement by Information Minister Sindh Nasir Shah regarding the release of a video of an argument between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Ali Zaidi at the committee meeting in Karachi, the Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi challenged the Sindh government to immediately release a video.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the federal minister challenged the Sindh government to make a video of the last Karachi transformation committee meeting go viral so everyone could see “how a crooked CM tried to snub a minister federal ”saying that he is not responding to anyone.

“So now they’re recording meetings and having videos!” I challenge them to release the video without editing! Let the world see how a crooked CM tries to snub a federal minister by saying “I am not responsible to you”! Democratic politicians are accountable to everyone, even the poor and the homeless! the minister wrote in a tweet.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi exchanged harsh words during the Karachi Transformation Plan meeting held on January 16. Is Karachi Solid Waste Management Board formed?

After an argument at a January 16 meeting of a coordination committee that oversees Karachi’s development work, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi wrote letters to the prime minister Imran Khan.

CM Sindh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan complaining about Ali Zaidi’s behavior during the meeting.

The federal minister said Murad Ali Shah had the audacity to write to the prime minister and that his letter showed nothing but arrogance and vanity.

While presenting his side of stroy, the minister said that in a meeting on January 16, he asked CM Sindh to include the devolution of organizations like SBCA and SWWMB to divisional levels as he had committed he months ago.

“CM Sindh responded by saying that I am not responsible to you” 3 times. So, if Shah feels that he is not even accountable to the elected members of the National Assembly of his province, then I no longer need to waste my time attending this meeting and I am gone, ”he said. said Ali Zaidi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos