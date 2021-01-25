Politics
PM Modi praises NCC cadets and artists ahead of Republic Day parade
POSTED ON JAN 25, 2021 4:55 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with NCC cadets and artists who will perform in the Republic Day parade on Tuesday and said the Parade of India pays homage to the country’s Constitution, which brings life to life. to the world’s largest democracy.
Praising the spirit of various cadets and artists who zealously and fervently prepared to perform on Tuesday’s parade, Prime Minister Modi said the coronavirus has really changed a lot. Masks, corona tests and social distancing (Do Gaz ki Doori) are now part of our daily lives. Despite this, your enthusiasm is not lacking.
When you walk the Rajpath with zeal, every peasant is full of enthusiasm. When you show a glimpse of India’s artistic, cultural, traditional and heritage richness, the leader of each country proudly stands up, Prime Minister Modi said in his conversation with the artists.
The Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Modi said, pays tribute to India’s great social and cultural heritage, as well as our strategic strength.
This year, our country is entering its 75th year of independence. This year is also Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 400th Prakash Parv. In the same year, we also celebrate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Modi said.
Urging people to make the nation stronger, Prime Minister Modi said: “We have not had the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the independence of the country. But the country has certainly given us the opportunity to give the best of ourselves. We must continue to do what we can to make the country stronger.
India will hold its first Republic Day parade with Covid-19 protocols in place in a bid to contain the spread.
Unlike any previous parade, the jawans will wear masks and only 25,000 spectators will attend the ceremony this year.
