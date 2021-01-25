Open lines of communication always help | Comment





After a long time, Greece and Turkey will sit down and talk. We don’t have to expect much from this meeting, but it would certainly be a good thing if it didn’t immediately hit a serious roadblock. This should emerge soon and it will depend on whether Ankara enters into discussions on a rational basis or insists on talking about “gray areas” and the demilitarization of the Greek islands. The head of the Greek delegation is very experienced and knows how to strike up a conversation without negotiating. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan obviously wants to re-engage this time, both with the European Union and the United States. From Brussels, he wants a new package on the issue of migration, with the money going directly to the Turkish state. The aim is to relaunch the EU-Turkey relationship and he is counting on Berlin especially for that. Erdogan also wants to avoid the disruptions that will further aggravate the very poor state of the Turkish economy. Ankara also understands that in order to achieve its goal and navigate the waters until the next EU summit, it must avoid tensions with Greece and Cyprus. At the same time, the Turkish president is waiting for the administration of new US President Joe Biden to make his position known. It will take time. The people who will occupy key positions have not yet been confirmed or appointed and it will be a few weeks before they function as a cohesive team. The Turks would not like Biden’s team to start by having to deal with a Greek-Turkish crisis. Perhaps because they understand that a new provocation like that of the seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis could backfire. Currently, they are looking to create contacts in the new administration, preferably with people who could influence the president. Discussion almost never hurts. On the contrary, historical experience has shown that it is useful to keep the lines of communication open. What is certain is that no negotiations will take place today. This will disappoint two categories of experts. First, those with their heads in the clouds, dreaming that the outstanding issues could be resolved now, as if by magic. They are wrong to expect this because Turkey and Erdogan are absolutely unlike themselves in 2004. But the talks will also disappoint those still looking for likely traitors ready to sell the country on the river. We need composure and a clear mind. For now, we’ll buy some time, and even some peace, for a while.

