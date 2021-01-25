Car prices skyrocket amid rising auto parts imports – Newspaper





While already struggling to bring the prices of sugar, wheat flour, ghee / cooking oil, steel bars and cement under control, Prime Minister Imran Khan is now committed to tackling the issue of high car prices and poor localization of auto parts.

In the last week of 2020, the federal cabinet asked the Ministry of Industry and Production (MoIP) to review the production capacity of existing automakers who have failed to scale up production based on of market demand.

The cabinet asked the MoIP to examine the reasons why foreign automakers have failed to indigenize the car assembly through suppression programs. The cabinet asked the ministry to make a presentation on this issue.

The prime minister asked Minister of Industry and Production Hammad Azhar to find out why the three major automakers, which have been in business for nearly four decades, have failed to locate the manufacturing of parts.

Despite claims of high localization, buyers are witnessing multiple price increases each year

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), imports of full and semi-blocked kits (CKD / SKD) for cars in the first half of 2020-2021 increased 63% to $ 372.6 million following higher prices. car sales.

The prime minister was told that the shortage of locally assembled cars was leading to black marketing. The dealers would charge a premium or cash for immediate delivery.

It can be safely said that the players in the automotive sector are more powerful than those in the food and building materials sectors. The car assemblers responded quite easily to previous requests from the ministries concerned. They know how to deal with the latest concern expressed by the Prime Minister.

Much like the inquiries into the sugar and wheat crises followed by soaring prices for steel bars and cement, the latest auto sector inquiry is likely to soon die of its own death.

Despite the location claims of over 94% higher in 70cc bikes and 60-65% in cars, consumers are seeing multiple price increases for both two and four wheels each year. Assemblers attribute these increases to the rupee-dollar parity and soaring commodity prices.

The government did not ask car and bicycle assemblers why they had not passed on the recent impact of low import costs to consumers. The rupee has recovered against the dollar from Rs168 in August 2020 to the current interbank market rate of around Rs160. One of the assemblers has twice raised prices amid the shutdown of factories and the dealer network at the height of the coronavirus last year.

As PBS only issues the total import invoice for parts and accessories by value without mentioning the volumes, it is difficult to know the unit cost of importing parts and kits.

The iconic Suzuki Mehran ruled the roads for 30 years with multiple price hikes each year with 70 pieces of local components. The Suzuki Cultus 1000cc has been around for 16 years, followed by 12 years of racing the Suzuki Alto 1000cc. No one knows when the three-decade-old Suzuki Bolan and Ravi pickup truck will be taken off the production line.

Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) kept the 2009 Honda City model unchanged for almost 12 years. Indus Motor Company (IMC) also took a long time to complete complete model changes.

People usually compare the prices of local products with international prices on the Internet before making a purchase. However, consumers cannot do this for Suzuki Mehran, Cultus (1000cc), Ravi, Bolan and 70-125cc motorcycles, as these vehicles have been phased out in other countries.

Pakistani Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) members are divided over whether to tackle low localization and high price issues with assemblers. Many smart members prefer to stay on this topic enough because any criticism will deprive them of the future business of these assemblers.

Paapam Chairman Abdul Rehman Aizaz said there are varying degrees of localization depending on abilities and models. For example, localization is weak in the SUV segment. This encourages new assemblers to introduce SUVs before entering the sedan segment. Paapam believes that location in value as well as number of pieces is the key to survival in a competitive environment. Location is one of the most important factors that can help control prices. Motorcycles and tractors are examples, he said.

He attributed the increase in bicycle prices to a more than 40% increase in the prices of steel, aluminum, copper and plastic resin.

Regarding the four-wheel segment, he said without localization, prices would have risen much more due to the nearly 53% depreciation and additional taxes and duties that have been imposed over the past two years. The current surge is due to an unprecedented rise in the prices of metals and resin.

A reduction in taxes will lead to an increase in demand and sales, which will lead to economies of scale, he said.

Currently, the installed capacity for the car and SUV segment is around half a million units while the country produces around half. There is room for vertical growth if taxes are streamlined. This will also translate into further localization and investment in the parts manufacturing industry, the Paapam chief said.

Former Paapam chairman Capt (ret’d) Muhammad Akram criticized car assemblers in January 2020. He was the only Paapam chairman in the past 15 years to grill them on poor location and higher prices . He also pointed out that various SROs only offer benefits to local assemblers, not auto sellers and consumers. He claimed that the localization in cars 660 to 1,800 cc was 45 to 55 pc.

To facilitate localization, the government offered certain incentives in the form of tariff reductions on the importation of raw materials, subcomponents and components through various SROs ten and a half years ago.

An SRO extends its benefits to local parts manufacturers upon receipt of an order for the local development / manufacture of auto parts for supply to auto assembly units (AAUs). As a result, parts manufacturers apply to the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for permission to import raw materials, subcomponents and components at concessional duty rates. The determining factor in authorizing such imports is the added value realized by local manufacturers to supply the final part to UQA.

Automotive OEMs (APM) are required to transfer all financial benefits granted by the SRO to the AAU from the start, that is, upon awarding any purchase order. Thus, it leaves them no space for future technological growth / upgrading.

The AAU allows the importation of all subcomponents and components at exorbitant prices only through its designated companies, making the finished products expensive.

As the subcomponents and components are imported at a lower rate than the CKD rate, there is little incentive to develop them locally. Therefore, continued importation at exorbitant costs results in higher prices. The 15-year-old ORS was never seen again.

With the certificate of input-output report, auto parts manufacturers are allowed to import raw materials, subcomponents and components at concession duty rates for manufacturing parts for Honda, Suzuki, Toyota, etc.

In January 2021, senior members of Paapam gathered in Lahore to applaud the prime minister for taking note of high auto prices. However, vendors doubt that assemblers claim a 60-65 pc location. They say it is much less than that reported by the assemblers.

To be fair, the localization has practically stagnated. In fact, rollbacks, which mean re-importing locally made parts at exorbitant prices, have occurred over the past decade due to a diluted regulatory mechanism for importing CKD kits for assembled vehicles. locally, they observed.

Despite having exclusive access to the domestic auto market for more than three decades, large car assembly companies have failed to meet localization targets, thereby facilitating the outflow of foreign currency, they alleged.

EDB, MoIP, the Department of Commerce, and the Federal Board of Revenue have yet to design a transparent system to regulate imports of CKD kits for many variations of locally assembled vehicles. EDB, with its meager resources, cannot on its own handle the gigantic task of classifying imports of auto parts directly affecting vehicle prices and promoting local industry while ensuring that Treasury needs are met.

The fact remains that the big three car assembly companies have not contributed to the development of the local parts manufacturing industry. They also haven’t let parts makers enter their global supply chains. Thus, the entire industry relies on unregulated imports, which drives up car prices, sellers said.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 25, 2021

